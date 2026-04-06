VMPL Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6: India's electronics manufacturing industry is gaining strong momentum, driven by sustained policy support, maturing industrial clusters, and global supply chain diversification. This shift will be reflected at electronica India and productronica India 2026, scheduled from April 8-10 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. This event will be North India's edition of South Asia's largest B2B electronics trade fairs, reinforcing its position at the centre of India's electronics manufacturing growth With participation from over 50 countries, including Germany, China, the United States, Japan and Taiwan, the platform underscores the growing global integration of India's electronics ecosystem. Across its two editions in Greater Noida and Bengaluru, it connects over 60,000 participants and 1,000+ exhibitors, positioning it as one of India's largest and most significant meeting points for the electronics industry. Anchored across these two key hubs, it marks a 50% expansion in scale and reinforces its role in advancing India's electronics ecosystem.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh is the host state for this edition, reinforcing the growing importance of the Noida-Greater Noida corridor as a manufacturing hub. The region has seen a strong concentration of OEM assembly units, electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players, and component suppliers, supported by continued policy focus and infrastructure development. Industry stakeholders attribute this acceleration to initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the proposed Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). Together, these are enabling domestic capability building, reducing import dependence, and strengthening supply chain resilience. Adding to the outreach, Rohit Sharma has been associated as the brand ambassador for this edition, aimed at expanding visibility beyond the core industry and bringing wider attention to the sector's growing economic significance.

India's role in global supply chains evolves Electronics manufacturers across major markets are actively diversifying sourcing strategies to reduce dependence on single geographies. India is increasingly emerging as a viable alternative across components, design, and manufacturing. This evolving landscape is now translating into on-ground execution. Industry engagement has moved beyond exploratory discussions to procurement-driven decision-making, with companies actively evaluating suppliers, partnerships, and investments. electronica India and productronica India have evolved into a business-led platform where sourcing decisions, supplier evaluations, and partnerships are made and closed, not just discussed. The focus areas remain aligned with broader industry priorities: supply chain localization, component manufacturing depth, and resilience against global disruptions.

Supporting programs aligned with industry priorities The supporting programs at electronica India and productronica India 2026 are aligned with current industry priorities - UP Electronics Leadership Summit, focusing on the state's manufacturing roadmap and investment outlook - ELCINA Supply Chain Summit, including sessions on the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) - Automotive Display Conference, organised by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), addressing electronics integration in automotive systems - Bharat PCB Tech Conference, led by ELCINA, focusing on printed circuit board capabilities - SMT Thought Leadership Summit, centred on manufacturing processes and technology adoption - Startup Pavilion, supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, integrating early-stage innovation into the ecosystem

- Industry podcasts, featuring perspectives from sector leaders PCB partnership signals focus on addressing supply chain gaps A key highlight of this edition is the launch of a BPCA - Bharat's platform for printed circuits and assemblies, through a strategic collaboration between Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) and Messe Muenchen India. Printed circuit boards remain a critical gap in India's electronics value chain, with significant import dependence. By bringing together global expertise, domestic manufacturers and policy stakeholders, BPCA is expected to accelerate capacity building, support localization and strengthen India's component value chain. Industry and organiser perspectives Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Munchen & CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, "electronica India and productronica India is scaling in line with the industry it serves. What stands out this year is the intent shift--companies are coming in with defined sourcing plans, partnership frameworks, and timelines for execution. The platform is increasingly being used to close decisions, not just initiate conversations. Our focus remains on enabling meaningful industry connections that translate into long-term business outcomes."

Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe Munchen, notes, "India's role in global electronics manufacturing is becoming more substantive. The alignment between policy initiatives, industry investment, and market demand is establishing a solid foundation for sustained growth. From a global perspective, we see increasing interest in India both as a manufacturing destination and a strategic partner in building resilient and diversified supply chains." "The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to strengthening the state's position as a key hub for electronics manufacturing in India. With focused policy support, infrastructure development, and investor facilitation, we are working to enable both domestic and global companies to scale their operations here. Hosting electronica India and productronica India reinforces our intent to bring together the entire ecosystem in one place and accelerate industry growth," mentions Shri. Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA emphasises that, "India's next phase of growth in electronics manufacturing will depend on strengthening its component ecosystem. There is a clear need to build domestic capabilities across key segments of components including printed circuit boards, materials and other critical inputs. Thanks to MeitY, the ECMS Scheme conceptualised by ELCINA, has lent huge impetus to these sectors. Platforms like BPCA, electronica India and productronica India play an important role in aligning industry, policy, and technology towards this objective." Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA states, "India's electronics manufacturing journey is now entering a phase where scale must be matched with depth. As demand expands across sectors such as mobile devices and automotive electronics, the focus is increasingly on building a resilient, locally integrated manufacturing ecosystem. In this context, industry platforms and collaborative forums play a critical role. By bringing together manufacturers, component suppliers, technology partners, and policymakers, these engagements enable faster alignment, encourage investment across the value chain, and help address bottlenecks in real time. Such interactions are essential to strengthening domestic capabilities, deepening value addition, and enhancing India's long-term global competitiveness in electronics manufacturing."

With senior leadership from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and key government representatives, expected to be present, electronica India and productronica India 2026 are positioned at the intersection of policy intent and industry execution. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)