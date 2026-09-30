PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29: ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited, a Dehradun-based real estate developer, has announced plans to invest ₹400 crore over the next three years as it expands its presence in Dehradun and the surrounding region. Ani+BS (3)

The company is currently developing Elevate Vanya in Dehradun. Its next phase of growth will focus on plotted developments in and around the city. ELEVATE Infracon said it is evaluating locations for these projects, with further details to be announced as plans are finalised.

"Dehradun is central to our growth plans. With Elevate Vanya underway, we are now looking at opportunities for plotted developments that respond to how people want to live and invest in the region," said Manaal Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited.