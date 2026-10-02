PNN Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1: ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited plans to invest ₹100 crore in the current financial year towards completing its ongoing projects, including Elevate Vanya in Dehradun. The investment forms part of the company's broader plan to invest ₹400 crore over the next three years as it expands its real estate portfolio in the region. ELEVATE Infracon is currently developing Elevate Vanya, one of its ongoing projects in Dehradun. The company said its immediate priority is to advance construction and complete projects already underway. It also plans to enter the plotted development segment in and around Dehradun, with locations and project details to be announced as plans are finalised.

"Elevate Vanya is an important project for us, and our focus this financial year is on moving our ongoing developments towards completion. The planned ₹100 crore investment reflects that priority," said Manaal Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited. "Dehradun and its surrounding areas will remain central to ELEVATE Infracon's growth plans. Alongside our current projects, we are evaluating opportunities for plotted developments. Our proposed ₹400 crore investment over the next three years gives us a clear direction for this expansion," said Sanjay Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited. About Elevate Infracon Elevate Infracon is a real estate company built on a legacy of traditional excellence, with a focus on design innovation, sustainability and smart construction. The company aims to create enduring, responsible and purpose-driven developments that add social value and contribute to the communities they serve.

With a vision to build across generations, Elevate Infracon combines its legacy and experience with modern approaches to real estate, with interests spanning residential, commercial and infrastructure development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)