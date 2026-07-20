SMPL Punjab [India], July 20: In a major step toward strengthening India's digital education ecosystem, ELEVEIIM has inaugurated its new branch in Mohali, Punjab. The expansion reflects the institute's commitment to providing practical, industry-oriented education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Marketing, business strategy, real estate and emerging technologies. The new office has been established under the leadership of Founder & Director Ms. Raman Kaur and Director Ms. Muskan Gupta, who envision ELEVEIIM as a platform that equips students, entrepreneurs, and working professionals with future-ready skills required in today's rapidly evolving digital economy. The newly inaugurated facility offers a modern learning environment designed to combine classroom instruction with practical implementation. Equipped with technology-enabled classrooms, collaborative workspaces, and training labs. The institute aims to provide learners with real-world exposure through live projects, business case studies, and hands-on assignments.

Speaking at the inauguration, Director Raman Kaur said that education must evolve alongside technology. "India is witnessing a remarkable digital transformation. Industries today require professionals who possess practical knowledge, analytical thinking, and the ability to work with emerging technologies. ELEVEIIM has been created to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. Our new Mohali branch is another step toward empowering learners with skills that create real career opportunities." She added that the institute focuses on helping students become job-ready while also encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation. "We want our students to become creators, innovators, and business leaders. Our mission is not only to prepare candidates for employment but also to inspire them to build successful businesses and generate employment for others."Director Muskan Gupta emphasized the institute's commitment to practical learning and continuous innovation.

"Technology is changing every industry, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way businesses operate. Our programs are designed to ensure that learners stay ahead of industry trends. We regularly update our curriculum to match current market requirements so that every student graduates with relevant and applicable skills." She noted that the institute places equal importance on artificial intelligence, technical knowledge, communication skills, professional ethics, leadership development, and problem-solving abilities. ELEVEIIM offers professional training in a wide range of high-demand disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, Meta Ads, Social Media Marketing (SMM) , Website Development, Content Marketing, Company Branding, Performance Marketing, Marketing Analytics, Business Automation, Entrepreneurship, Personal Branding, Real Estate Training and Freelancing.

The institute's teaching methodology is centered on experiential learning. Rather than relying solely on theoretical concepts, students participate in live campaigns, practical assignments, and industry projects that mirror real business challenges. This approach enables learners to build confidence and gain practical experience before entering the workforce. Recognizing the increasing influence of AI across industries, ELEVEIIM has integrated AI-powered tools and automation into its training programs. Students are introduced to modern technologies that enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and support business growth. The Mohali branch is also expected to function as a knowledge hub for startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking digital transformation solutions. Through workshops, mentorship programs, and consulting initiatives, the institute plans to support organizations looking to strengthen their digital presence and marketing capabilities.

The leadership believes that India is entering an era where digital skills will be fundamental across nearly every profession. With businesses accelerating their adoption of AI, automation, and online platforms, the demand for skilled professionals is expected to grow significantly over the coming decade. To address this demand, ELEVEIIM intends to collaborate with corporate organizations, startups, educational institutions, and industry experts to provide internships, certifications, guest lectures, networking opportunities, and career guidance. These partnerships are expected to give students valuable industry exposure and improve their employability. Looking ahead, ELEVEIIM plans to expand its educational offerings through advanced certification programs, executive training, AI specialization courses, startup incubation initiatives, and corporate learning solutions. The institute also aims to establish strategic partnerships across multiple cities in India, bringing its training model to a wider audience.

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