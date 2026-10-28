VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27: Dr. Moomal Kanwar Tanwar is building on a multigenerational medical legacy to develop a partnership-led fertility healthcare platform, as India's assisted reproductive technology market is projected to approach US$ 1.96 billion by 2030. Elite IVF Group is advancing its expansion strategy across Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, with Uttar Pradesh forming part of its broader growth plans. Led by Dr. Moomal Kanwar Tanwar, Director of Elite IVF Private Limited, the group is pursuing a partnership-led model aimed at strengthening existing fertility centres, supporting the establishment of new IVF and intrauterine insemination (IUI) facilities, and extending access to fertility services beyond major metropolitan markets.

The expansion reflects a wider ambition: to build a scalable fertility healthcare business that combines medical expertise, local healthcare partnerships and structured business operations. The group reports having signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 18 centres and has set a target of reaching 25 centres by the end of the 2026-27 financial year. At the centre of this initiative is Dr. Moomal whose professional journey brings together a family legacy in medicine and a focus on healthcare entrepreneurship. Carrying a Medical Legacy into a new generation of healthcare Medicine has been part of Dr. Moomal's family for generations. Her grandmother was a gynaecologist and IVF specialist, her mother is an IVF specialist, and her father is a surgeon. With an MBBS background of her own, Dr. Moomal is taking this legacy forward through a different but complementary role: building the business, operational and expansion framework that can help fertility healthcare services grow across multiple locations.

Her focus through Elite IVF Group is on the infrastructure behind sustainable healthcare delivery. Beyond clinical expertise, running a fertility centre requires coordinated administration, trained staff, patient enquiry management, counselling support, marketing, financial planning and systems that can function consistently across locations. For doctors balancing demanding clinical responsibilities, these business functions can become an additional challenge. Elite IVF Group's approach is designed to bring structured operational and business support to healthcare providers while allowing qualified medical professionals to retain their appropriate clinical responsibilities. The objective is not simply to establish individual facilities, but to develop a model through which healthcare providers can explore fertility services, strengthen existing operations and pursue growth with suitable partners.

Government healthcare experience informs the group's model A significant foundation of the group's strategy comes from its team's experience in the government healthcare sector. Between 2017 and 2025, the team operated four IVF centres in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, including three within government medical colleges and one within a district hospital. Working across these facilities provided experience in coordinating services across different institutional environments, managing multi-location operations and understanding the practical challenges associated with delivering fertility treatment beyond major urban centres. One of the key lessons was that access to treatment involves more than the availability of a medical facility. Patients may also face travel expenses, time away from work, repeated hospital visits and the difficulty of coordinating treatment across different locations.

These experiences helped shape the group's current focus on local healthcare partnerships, operational systems and the potential development of satellite-centre arrangements. By working with suitable existing infrastructure and healthcare professionals, the group aims to explore ways of bringing appropriate fertility services closer to patients while building a sustainable business model. India's fertility market presents a growing business opportunity The expansion comes amid growing interest in India's fertility healthcare sector. According to Grand View Research, India's assisted reproductive technology market is projected to reach approximately US$ 1.96 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% between 2024 and 2030.

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately one in six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility during their lifetime, underscoring the scale of the need for fertility care. For healthcare entrepreneurs and investors, the opportunity extends beyond clinical treatment to the infrastructure and services required to support a growing sector. These include fertility centre development, laboratory infrastructure, trained teams, operational management, patient access and the systems needed to maintain appropriate standards across multiple locations. However, market growth alone does not guarantee commercial success. Sustainable expansion depends on sound investment decisions, local demand, effective operations, appropriate clinical expertise, patient trust and compliance with applicable healthcare regulations.

For Elite IVF Group, this landscape reinforces the rationale for a partnership-led approach that brings together local medical expertise and organised business support rather than relying exclusively on independently developing every facility. A Model designed for Doctors, Hospitals and Investors Elite IVF Group works with existing IVF centres and engages with hospitals, gynaecologists, doctors and prospective investors interested in developing or strengthening fertility services. For existing centres, support includes reviewing operational challenges, improving patient acquisition processes, strengthening administrative systems, staff training, marketing and identifying opportunities for business growth. For hospitals and gynaecologists looking to establish IVF or IUI services, the group assists with feasibility assessment, centre planning, setup coordination, operational frameworks and business development. Depending on the proposed arrangement, the aim is to help healthcare providers assess the opportunity and build the capabilities required to develop fertility services.

For investors, the model presents a potential route to exploring the fertility sector through suitable healthcare partnerships and investment structures. Working with existing infrastructure may offer an alternative to developing every facility independently from the ground up, although the financial viability of each opportunity depends on its individual circumstances. Satellite-centre arrangements also provides opportunities to explore local demand and extend appropriate services into surrounding towns. The scope of each arrangement depends on infrastructure, clinical requirements and applicable regulatory permissions. The underlying approach is to connect medical expertise with the operational and commercial capabilities needed to develop healthcare services responsibly. Expansion Milestones and the Road Ahead

With reported MoUs involving 18 centres and a target of 25 centres by the end of FY 2026-27, Elite IVF Group is pursuing growth across Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, while evaluating opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. The group also intends to explore establishing its own IVF facilities, including Level 1 and Level 2 centres, as a separate phase of its longer-term expansion strategy. These plans remain distinct from its current partnership-led activities. For Dr. Moomal, the longer-term ambition is to carry forward her family's medical legacy by building a multi-location fertility healthcare business with the capacity to work alongside different healthcare providers and adapt to the needs of different markets.

The next phase of Elite IVF Group's journey will therefore be measured not only by its geographical reach, but also by the strength of its partnerships, the quality of its operational systems and its ability to build a sustainable platform for fertility healthcare across northern India. https://www.eliteivf.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)