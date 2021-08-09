Elite Landbase closes Q1 at Rs 450 crore sales; aims another Rs 3000 crores in Q2

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based real estate consultancy Elite Landbase has announced that it has sold properties worth Rs 450 crores in the 1st quarter of FY 2021-22.
The properties sold are majorly in Gurgaon and neighbouring areas. The average unit size was around 2000 sq. ft., and the company sold over 220 units in the 1st quarter of the ongoing financial year.
While disclosing sales numbers, the company also revealed sales figure for July that has been better and closed at Rs 600 crores. In a 30 day period of July, the company closed the sale of over 400 units with an average cost of Rs. 1.5 crore per unit and an average size of over 2000 sq. ft per unit.
Navdeep Sardana, Founder and CEO, Elite Landbase, said, "In last one decade, we have developed trust amongst buyers and investors, and they know property suggested by us are the best in the market and from trusted developers that would help them fetch better returns. The trust has helped us immensely in our growth under Elite Landbase, making us one of the most preferred consultants in the region."
He added, "With markets bouncing back, we have been making decent sales, which is growing every month. We have made good sales in Q1 and then July this year. We are aiming to cross Rs. 3000 crore sales by Q2 of FY 21-22."
As per the internal reports, the group is witnessing a 50% growth in sales in FY 21-22 compared to last year.
Elite Landbase has been a leading real estate consultancy group since 2012 & has over 15,500 satisfied customers. The consultancy group has sold over 45 million sq. ft. area and aims to quadruple the numbers in the coming few years.
The company is currently operational in Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune & Mumbai.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
