PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: Offering travellers exclusive rewards and added benefits on villa bookings. Positioned as India's Biggest Villa Festival, TGEF gives guests access to exciting benefits including special privileges, complimentary stays, meals and curated experiences across participating ELIVAAS villas and holiday homes. Repeat customers can enjoy additional exclusive benefits, including complimentary meals and up to 40% off, making their next ELIVAAS getaway even more rewarding.

Adding to the festive experience is the Villa Fest Surprise, an interactive spin-or-scratch experience that gives eligible guests an opportunity to unlock exciting rewards with their booking. Rewards can include EliCash, complimentary experiences, additional privileges and exclusive stay benefits. Among the highlights is the chance to book one night and receive an additional night complimentary.