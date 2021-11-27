Elixir Foundation commemorates 'World Children's Day 2021' in partnership with UNICEF India at Gujarat Science City

You would like to read
- Madhish Parikh, National Youth Award Winner featured as COVID Hero by Dettol India and The Better India
- World Bank and Asian Development Bank launches 'WePOWER India Partnership Forum' to increase workforce participation of women in energy sector
- ISGF and NGS jointly launched India City Gas Distribution Forum
- This Children's Day, The LEGO Group promises an extravagant children's day fiesta for all the little ones out there
- Oakridge International School Bangalore advocated the importance of children's rights on World Children's Day 2021
New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/ATK): More than 150 children from across the state celebrated the World Children's Day 2021 event held at Gujarat Science City on 20th November, Saturday.
The event was organized by Elixir Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat Science City, UNICEF India and Gujarat Youth Forum.
Speaking on the occasion, Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist, UNICEF India said, "As per Census 2011, nearly 30% of Gujarat's population of 60 million aged 10-24 years i.e. 17.8 million. Investing in children & young people to achieve a more equitable, just and sustainable world for all is at the heart of UNICEF's mandate".
Popular Actor and Theatre Artist Netri Trivedi stressed on the importance of mental well-being of children. Trivedi said, "Children have impactful minds and are in a critical stage of development. We need to empower them to be changemakers".
As a part of the celebration, a special children-led workshop was organized by students of Riverside School which focused on developing life skills such as team-work, coordination, patience, and strategy-building for children.
The day saw young speakers like Aarya Chavda, a 12-year-old illustrator and author who shared her journey of environmental and heritage preservation in Ahmedabad, Rehan, 14-year-old community educator shared his experience of crusading against local environmental pollution and Mishty Thakker, a 17-year-old social entrepreneur from Vadodara who raised funds for ration kits and medical supplies during the pandemic as a part of the young change-makers talk series.
Samriddhi Vaghela, 13 year old from Sheth CN English Medium School said that her experience of social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic and shared the importance of prioritizing both mental and physical health in a pandemic like situation. She was speaking on the topic 'What Does an Ideal World Look Like' as a part of the roundtable discussion with children.
On World Children's Day Celebration Madhish Parikh, Founder of Elixir Foundation said, "It was an empowering experience to listen to young minds that have come from across the state and they presented their views and hopes of a post COVID world. They deserved to be recognised, empowered and celebrated".
The closing ceremony saw the lighting up of the Earth Dome at Science City as a part of the UNICEF's global 'Go Blue' campaign.
Elixir Foundation is a youth initiative by the President Award winners of the Government of India that works to unleash the true potential of young people across India by engaging them in community services.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor