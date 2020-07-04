Elyments - First Indian social media super app to be launched by the honorable Vice President of India

India has more than 500 million social media users. Yet most of these platforms are owned by companies incorporated outside India, which has spun a debate about the privacy of data and data ownership.

At such a time, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, more than 1000 IT professionals have come together to create the homegrown Elyments app, the first social media super-app, made in India.

The app will be launched on 5th July by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian & Founder of the Art of Living.

The launch will be graced by dignitaries including Baba Ramdev, Founder, Patanjali Yogpeeth; Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP; Suresh Prabhu, Formerly the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation; RV Deshpande, Former Minister of Revenue, Government of Karnataka; Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group of Companies (India); G

M Rao, Founder Chairman GM Group; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director, JSW group, Ramoji Rao, Indian film Producer and Media entrepreneur, Head of Ramoji Group, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Former member of Parliament.

From day one, Elyments has been built keeping user's privacy in mind, as a primary concern. The nation's top privacy professionals have been guiding the design of the product. Data of users is stored in India and user's data will never be shared with a third party without the user's explicit consent.

The app will also be available in more than eight Indian languages.

Elyments' vision is to combine the features of popular social media apps and present it on a single unified app. Terms that have become second nature to social media users - contacts, friends, followers - have all been brought together in Elyments.

Elyments allow users to stay in touch through a vibrant feed, seamless free audio/video calls, and private/group chats. #ElymentsSuperApp comes as a relief to netizens who have been put off by continuous censorship on other popular sites. Elyments promises to be an unbiased platform that embraces open conversations among people of different schools of thought.

The app has been crowd-tested extensively by more than 1000 people for several months. Close to 200,000 people have already downloaded and are using the app.

In weeks to come, Elyments also plans to launch:

* Audio/ Video conference calls

* Secure payments via Elyments Pay

* Public profiles who users can Follow/Subscribe

* Curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands

* Regional voice commands

Elyments is a unique app in terms of size and vision. The journey has begun. On July 5th, Elyments will be launched on all App Stores and Google Play Stores across the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.