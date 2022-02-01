Embrace IRack and IRack Block designed by NetRack to achieve cooling efficiency for single or smaller deployments

You would like to read
- OpenEduCat's open-source educational management system creates an industry buzz
- Aster Institutions : "Creating Breakthrough & Defining Success"
- Adding engagement and collaboration to eLearning - Techademy launches new interactive video player
- The Gamechanger in Education is here: Sparkle Box breaks the boundaries of learning with its educational kits
- A Grand Celebration of Success: 2000+ Degrees awarded to 2021 Batch of Students at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Data is considered a critical asset and intellectual property of any organization. Hence, the data center forms the core part of any company dealing with that data.
This makes the functionality and efficiency of the data center essential along with an ensured cooling capacity.
Enterprises dependent upon IT equipment always try to ensure proper and efficient cooling of the data center, hosting the business-critical equipment. Since the servers and associated equipment generate immense heat, there is always a possibility of equipment failure due to overheating.
Hence, a controlled environment, proper cooling strategy, and effective airflow management play an important role in improving the overall efficiency of a data center. Especially, within small shop floors, cafeterias, or warehouses of small and medium-sized businesses, installing an air conditioning system or a complete ecosystem of network cooling might not be a feasible option. In such scenarios, providing the necessary cooling for networking equipment mounted within a small area lacking ventilation becomes difficult.
This difficulty can be addressed by a self-cooling rack. Hence, the iRack Series has been specifically designed to ensure optimal cooling of the mission-critical equipment. It comes with a unique feature of air-conditioning incorporated within the rack - a perfect solution with low installation cost and minimal maintenance. IRack ensures airflow management that is completely contained with IP 50 for dust protection.
IRack and IRack Block - a solution to achieve cooling efficiency
Sectors such as banking and finance, manufacturing, educational institutions, and hospitals currently opt for intelligent Infra Capsules or Modular Data Centers. This led to the manufacturing of the IRack and IRack Block.
It is built with the objective of offering a miniature data center with built-in accessories with precession cooling. To achieve higher PUE, the in-rack cooling runs on R410 refrigerant to ensure reduction of the carbon footprint. Hence, this can be considered as a cost-saving option. Due to its flexibility and scalability features, additional rack options can be added as per the growth of the business.
These IRack and IRack Blocks are manufactured out of steel sheet - punched, formed, welded, and powder coated. Welded ultra-rigid, they meet the highest quality standards as per ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 Manufacturing & Quality management system.
Challenges faced in Smaller Setups
Achieving Cooling efficiency
Flexibility and scalability
Infrastructure built time
Physical Security issue
Power management
Energy management
Thermal management
Maintenance and support
The features comprise of
Racks for Server and Network application
Complete Cable management
Integrated Air Flow and Thermal Management
Precision In Rack Cooling from 3.5 KW to 55KW
Rack Mount UPS
Intelligent PDU and Climate Monitoring
Air sampling-based Fire Suppression system
Intelligent Rack Security
DCIM Software to Manage the Infra @ Fingertips
Benefits of IRack
Futuristic and environmental-friendly
Self-contained and self-powered
Self-cooling capacity
Efficient airflow system
Effective thermal performance
Fire detection alarm with in-built suppression technique
Intelligent locking and power monitoring capability
Space-saving solution
Benefits of IRack Block
Precession cooling with Temperature and Humidity Control
Comes with associated accessories
Helps to reduce the carbon footprint
A scalable and modular solution
Intelligent Rack access
Complete server management
Surveillance and physical security
NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. offers IRack and IRack Block with in-rack cooling that runs on R410 refrigerant. Innovation and technology together played a critical role in manufacturing these self-cooling, self-powered, and self-contained racks that can cater to the growing demand for intelligent equipment cooling solutions.
Faster deployment
Plug and play concept
Minimum support
Saves up to 30% energy
NetRack manufactured IRack series with a quality standard of ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 Manufacturing & Quality management system.
Choose a completely integrated solution to host the Servers, Networking, and other IT Equipment.
For more information, please visit: (http://www.netrackindia.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor