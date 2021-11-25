Eminent Lawyer & Educationist D.C. Singhania awarded Time Magazine India Life time achievement award 2021

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): On Sunday, 21 November 2021, Time Magazine India organized Time Magazine Excellence Iconic Awards 2021at Suryaa Hotel, New Delhi, in which D.C. Singhania an eminent lawyer and founder of Singhania and Company was felicitated by Life time achievement award 2021.
In the award ceremony, many prominent people were felicitated in various fields like journalism, health, education and social work. The event also hosted the book launch of 3rd Edition of Mass Communication: Principles and Concepts authored by Seema Hasan.
Other than felicitation, three Honorary Doctorate degrees were awarded to Md. Ameen (Former Diplomat in Govt. of India), M.K Chishty (Head priest Sufi saint at World Atodra Dargah Sharif, Olpad, Surat), and Mr. AtyabSiddqiui (Senior advocate at Supreme Court & Delhi high court) from Royal American University.
Also, the event hosted various performances by National Institute of Mass Communication students, professional singers and dancers to display their skills in art and culture.
