"Eminent officers from the states of Telangana, Assam, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh spread awareness about sustainability"

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/SRV Media): On the occasion of World Environment Day, ICSL (Streamline Integrated Confederation for Sustainability and Learning) in collaboration with IDEAOVATOR hosted a grand webinar that brought together active participation of people from all over India and around the world.

Eminent officers from four states were invited as speakers to raise awareness about various aspects of conservation and regeneration.

The program was honored by the presence of eminent dignitaries in the panel of speakers. Jayesh Ranjan, I.A.S from Telangana spoke about initiatives of government and also the role of Corporates and CSR in environment protection. B Kalyan Chakravarthy, I.A.S from Assam spoke about Biodiversity initiatives in Government schools of Assam, his vision behind this initiative and the concept of maintaining "Biodiversity Register '' by government school students.

He also added about the importance of Sustainability Education and its impact in making citizens environmentally responsible from an early age. P Raja Babu, I.A.S from Andhra Pradesh quotes about encouraging sustainability through women entrepreneurship and awareness camps. Ashish Modi, I.A.S from Rajasthan spoke about Urban waste and e-Waste and efficient ways of Waste Management.

The prime attraction of the programme was the "Launch of Regenerative Entrepreneurship Series" by Jayesh Ranjan, I.A.S and Ballepu Kalyan Chakravarthy, I.A.S initiated by IDEAOVATOR and the "Biodiversity Registers" initiated in Government Schools of Assam, followed by the panel discussion on various aspects and initiatives in different states.

Deepika Joshi, a social activist and entrepreneur who is working in the space of sustainable technology solutions, (Founder and President of ICSL, Director of IDEAOVATOR) spoke about the "Regenerative Process" and explained the importance of inculcating regenerative processes in industries, organizations, institutions, corporates, and homes to save Mother Earth."

A regenerative approach would consider ethical issues when choosing a product, service, manufacturers, suppliers and renewable sources because they understand how working conditions can affect the rest of the supply chain and, ultimately, consumer trust.

On the other side, role of sustainability education from early ages and its impact in making environmentally responsible citizens has been emphasised. "Bio-Diversity Registers" is the example of sustainability education, with focus on more than just a list of species and their distribution in a given area; it is a comprehensive database that records insight like the status, uses, history, ongoing changes, and forces driving these changes in their own localities' biological diversity resources.

B Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS mentioned various sustainability initiatives by Government and Biodiversity initiatives in the education department including "Biodiversity Registers" and his vision behind this initiative. He explained in detail about the concept of maintaining "Biodiversity Registers" by government school students, its significance and the practicality in education. This concept was introduced in schools under youth and eco clubs last year. The existing and endangered species of flora and fauna would be captured in the registers. He also added that Sustainability Education is important from an early age and it has an enormous impact in making future generations environmentally responsible from an early age. He also spoke about the role of every individual in Environment protection.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, stated about the role of corporates and Regenerative Entrepreneurship in environmental sustainability and highlighted the triple bottom line and corporate social responsibility towards environment. He also said that, " Telangana Social Impact Group" headed by him also works on CSR activities with a focus on Sustainability. He also mentioned the flagship programs of Telangana government such as "Haritha Haram" with an objective to plant 2.4crores trees and "Mission Kakatiya" - which is a program to rejuvenate 4700 water bodies, canals and tanks that existed from Kakatiya times and stated that environmental protection is everyone's responsibility, and Telangana would continue to support green initiatives in the state.

P Raja Babu, IAS also mentioned various initiatives taken up at the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and promoting sustainability through awareness programmes as well as encouraging women entrepreneurship in the same domain. He also stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is implementing digital solutions to replace paper-based work, thereby saving trees and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.

Followed by Ashish Modi, IAS, discussed the importance of urban waste and its impact. He also elaborated the need for efficient waste management in order to conserve the environment.

The webinar was also attended by Lalitha Alluri - the Chairperson, Babita - the Secretary, and other official delegates of ICSL. The supporters of ICSL were also present and their presence of contribution glorified the event. The list includes COWE, RNIT Solutions, TITA, Jayalakshmi Foundation, Balaji Scan, Ritzy schools, social activists, corporates, educational institutions, industrialists, and educationalists and dear students.

Rainwater harvesting, skill training, and awareness campaigns are all part of ICSL's work. ICSL have also run several online and offline programmes based on women's safety workshops, English training in government schools, home composting workshops, waste management, menstrual hygiene, nature camps, eco-living, and school entrepreneurship programmes are amongst the some of the services provided.

For more information, visit:

www.ideaovator.com

www.ecowheel.in

www.icslhub.in

