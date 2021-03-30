Encanto by celebrity make-up artist Priya Chatwal completes 4 years in business

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/Digpu): Encanto By Priya started with a simple idea that was given form by Celebrity Make-up Artist Priya Chatwal four years ago without knowing how it would turn out. Her passion and determination to deliver the best services to her customers.
Encanto By Priya further expanded with 2 more nail art outlets - one in South Ex in Delhi and another at the popular Elante Mall in Chandigarh along with her main salon at Naraina, New Delhi.
The golden moment for Priya happened when she went to Dubai and attended a makeup workshop by the renowned make-up artist Mario. In this workshop, Priya also got an opportunity to apply makeup on the global sensation Kim Kardashian.
Describing the experience, Priya says, "It was a beautiful experience to be around two of the world's global icons in their respective fields. Having an international perspective into the industry really helps because it's extremely important to stay updated with regards to what is happening internationally in terms of new trends, methods, etc even if that means going all around the world for workshops."
Even after such immense success of her brand, she continues to do the make-up of her clients on her own, to deliver the best to her clients. Priya is backed by her vast experience in the field having done make up on several celebrities, for shows on television, and her regular clients.
Her brand Encanto by Priya has a wide range of unisex services for all your hair & skin needs wherein she delivers the best services using high-end products like Furterer, Kera Therapy, Macadamia etc. In addition to this,other services like hair extensions, eye extensions, eyelash extensions and nail extensions are also provided at the salon.
Several celebrities and influencers like Rushaad Rana, Nitibha Kaul, Mukta Chopra, Shefali Bagga, Karn Mehta etc. swear by 'Encanto by Priya'. Priya has also done make up for several artists for several TV shows and films which she said has been a great experience because the artists are always experimenting with their looks given the demand of the character they are portraying.
The entrepreneur says, "I am extremely grateful to my family and staff , without whom nothing would have been possible. I am also indebted to my loyal customers who have placed their trust in my brand."
For more information on their services, visit their Instagram handles encantobypriya and nailcafebyencanto . To know more, (https://encantobypriya.com)
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
