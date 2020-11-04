EnKing International is now approved Energy Service Company (ESCO) from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)

You would like to read
With changing times, the market trends of all sectors are changing. Recent surveys reveal a new shift of market trends towards energy efficiency and it has become a new normal with thrust provided by the government awareness programmes, schemes, and rating mechanisms.
One such rating is ESCO (Energy Services Company) rating provided by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India.
The Government of India has set up the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.
The mission of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to assist in developing policies and strategies with an emphasis on self-regulation and market principles, within the overall framework of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.
In this domain of energy services, EnKing International, a central Indian public limited company, has attained remarkable success since its inception in the year 2008. It has recently attained ESCO accreditation and became the first ESCO rated public limited company in Central India.
"Success never comes easily, it requires fire in your belly. It was my dream since college days to do such a business that serves society as well as nature. We discovered this opportunity when we found that there was not much awareness about energy efficiency and related services in central India. Today, we came so far on this journey with the support of our team who had the curiosity to explore this new sphere of business and passion towards achieving milestones that seem impossible to others. And today, when we got ESCO accreditation, it is like, now the time has come to reap fruits of what we have sown over these many years with dedication and devotion. With this, I want to appeal to everyone to align their actions as per the needs of the environment, as none of us are unaware of the impacts of climate change," said Manish Dabkara (MD & CEO) on this success of the company.
Further, he added that EKI has strong business plans to diversify into the ESCO business domain wherein many large organizations and SMEs are trying to align their growth with Paris Agreement emission reduction targets.
