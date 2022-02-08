Enterprise SaaS/AI startup Actyv.ai appoints Raghunath Subramanian as Global CEO

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai (https://www.actyv.ai/) has recently appointed Raghunath Subramanian as its Co-Founder, Global CEO and Executive Chairman.
Raghu, who is Dubai-based, has been an early investor in the company and brings in more than two decades of expertise in technology, entrepreneurial and corporate space. He has also been a pioneer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & business process management (BPM), playing a critical role in evolving RPA into an industry. He was a founding member and India Chairman of UiPath and was an integral part in the company's journey from a single-digit million-dollar to a multi-Billion-dollar enterprise listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Speaking on his new role, Raghu said that his focus would be to take the firm's BNPL x AI platform to enterprises, financial institutions and SMEs global. Adding that the role of these three sectors is integral to the global economy, Raghu said that it is the need of the hour to digitize them while also using new-age tech like AI/Data Sciences to solve their issues.
Actyv.ai has created a platform from scratch for quick and efficient merchant onboarding for enterprises. The platform further assesses the financial health of the SMEs and provides an Actyv score. Based on this score, BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) is provided to B2B companies. The company is in the midst of ramping up its product, engineering, and customer success and sales teams, and is scouting for talent both inside and outside India.
Commenting on the UAE's startup eco-system, Dubai based Raghu said, "It is very encouraging to see a conducive environment being created for new-age companies in the UAE. The entrepreneurial culture, world-class infrastructure, easy and simple access to capital and geographic proximity to emerging markets of the world provides a great opportunity for the companies to experiment, learn and grow."
A firm believer in the new-age start-ups ability to transform businesses globally, Raghu has been an active investor. He serves on the board of several noteworthy global start-ups like Britishvolt, Simple Energy, TenderCuts and Social Swag, among others.
"While my immediate focus will be to establish the company's foothold in the Asian markets, we plan to have Singapore as our APAC headquarters to target Malaysia, Vietnam and the larger APAC region", said Raghu. The company will also target Europe with a head office in London.
