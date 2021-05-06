Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker, Sahil Kothari breaks barriers and achieve big

You would like to read
- Salvage your life through stupendous solace of Sidhharrth S Kumar
- Motivational speaker Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar's important life lessons on how to be a leader
- Dudes and Dolls World, by Ritesh Rawal, an innovation in the early childhood education launched
- Ritesh Rawal launches Dudes & Dolls World - inspired by his question "What are question?"
- "Symbol for Change" introduced by Ritesh Rawal reflects his vision to bring change in the world
New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of 'Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy' institute, Sahil Kothari has coached and trained more than 50,000 students in the field of occult sciences, mind and psychology, healing and spirituality, and health and wellness.
Keeping the quality of education as a prime priority, he roped in eminent trainers like Sumit Rawal, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Dr Sajan Galani, Sneh Desai, and many more to train the students.
An Entrepreneur and a motivational speaker, Sahil was born in Kolkata in 1990. Being raised in a middle-class household, he was always motivated to do something big in life and in the same manner was praised by his counterparts for motivating them as well.
Having graduated with a degree of B.Com Honours from The Bhawanipur College, Sahil started pursuing his studies in Chartered Accountancy. Financial struggles at his home compelled him to take up a job in Dubai, but he soon started losing interest there and realized that his passion lies in doing something of his own. Leaving a well-stable job and dropping the Chartered Accountancy course was a perilous call, yet he took this bold decision so that he can take his passion to new heights.
Despite being criticized by society for that daring determination, Sahil Kothari didn't lose hope. He saw himself getting inclined on theories such as the Law of Attraction which led him to form "Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy" in 2018 with an intent to train the masses.
"I started my journey with no student base, but I always had an intention to motivate people in achieving their life-long goals. This unbridled temptation to selflessly serve humanity had miraculously opened new pathways for me," said Sahil Kothari.
Adding to what his colleague envisioned, trainer Sidhharrth S Kumaar says, "With Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy, the aim and passion for me personally is to provide quality training and skill upliftment in occult sciences at affordable prices and transform the life journey of masses that benefit the human kind".
Sahil Kothari also attributes this success to his best friend Nihal Kumar Dokania, who is the core member of the management team.
Breaking barriers to take risks and not being bogged down by societal norms, Sahil Kothari for certain believes in himself despite the odds and circumstances.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor