Entrepreneur Ankita Valand's venture- Mr.Cafe gets acknowledged under Times 40 Under 40

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/TPT): A hospitality-centric based endeavour by an entrepreneur from Surat, Ankita Valand's Mr.Cafe has been awarded as an Excellency in Multucuisine food by Times Of India "Times 40 Under 40". The award was presented by the celebrity Kunal Kapoor.

The 'Times 40 Under 40', 2021 Surat edition driven by Audi Surat was organized on December 23, 2021, at Le Meridien by Orange Megastructure LLP.

The event took place to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of young individuals of the city below 40 years of age from various categories and backgrounds. The event was graced by guest of honour Police Commissioner of the city, Ajay Kumar Tomar, celebrity guest Kunal Kapoor, and the Sales Head of Audi Surat, Deepak Mistry. The event was hosted by Lipi Goyal. The awardees for 'Times 40 Under 40' were selected on the basis of research conducted by a third party research agency Avance Field & Brand Solutions LLP among which Ankita Valand's Mr.Cafe was one.

Talking about this honour Ankita Valand says, "I am more than happy and full of gratitude to be acknowledged for my team's work by The Times of India. It indeed is a dream come a true moment in my life. I feel that motivation is the key to success. I have one fixed mantra for life which I believe in is 'If you got a dream, you have to protect it and then execute it'. At the end of the day, everyone wants to achieve all their dreams and be happy and content. Working persistently towards your aspirations in life is what makes me truly happy and helps me realize my potential lies within the key to discovering what inspires me and, eventually, being successful."

Ankita Valand is the Business Head of Mr.Cafe, India, and is running the cafe in Surat for over 4 years now being one of the most happening places in the town. This cafe itself is a place of joy and happiness with some considering it a good luck spot. Mr.Cafe also has another wing of its own known as 'Mr. Multicuisine Restaurant and Banquet and Mr.Cafe on wheels'. Ankita is currently running three outlets of Mr.Cafe and further aims to open more in other states and cities to serve the best of them.

Ankita Valand is one renowned young entrepreneur along with a super fitness enthusiast who influenced many people toward fitness. With her mindful business strategies, she is now motivating more females to start their own ventures and setting benchmarks in the corporate world with her immense strong personality and great networking skills.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)