BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Envista, a global leader in dental products and technologies, today announced the launch of Kerr Consumables in India, highlighting the growing importance of India and its long-term commitment to advancing oral healthcare in the country. India's dental industry is entering a new phase of growth, driven by increasing oral health awareness, rising demand for restorative and aesthetic dentistry, rapid expansion of dental infrastructure and greater adoption of advanced clinical technologies. As clinicians increasingly prioritise evidence-based, high-quality solutions that deliver predictable outcomes, the market presents significant opportunities for innovation, education and long-term collaboration to elevate the standard of patient care.

Highlighting the strategic importance of India to Envista's growth journey, Paul Keel, CEO, Envista, said, "India is one of Envista's strategic growth markets globally, and its growing dental infrastructure, evolving clinical practices and increasing demand for high-quality restorative care present significant opportunities for the future. The launch of Kerr is an important milestone in our commitment to India, where we are making significant investments to ensure our customers can provide better patient care." Elaborating on Kerr's focus on quality and its commitment to the dental community in India, Jay Issa, Senior Vice President, Envista Markets said, "Kerr has earned the trust of dental professionals worldwide through quality and clinical performance. As we establish our presence in India, we are focused on building lasting relationships through quality products, education, scientific collaboration and strong partnerships with universities, professional organizations and industry partners."

The launch of Kerr in India comes during the brand's landmark 135th anniversary year, underscoring its long-standing legacy of quality, clinical excellence and innovation. With a focus on restorative and endodontic dentistry, Kerr will support Indian dental professionals and institutions through evidence-based solutions, hands on workshops, and continuing education. Its restorative and endodontic portfolio is backed by decades of clinical experience and continuous innovation. Speaking about Envista's approach to the Indian market and its vision for the dental community, Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director, Envista India and South Asia, said, "Our focus is on bringing the right new products and innovative solutions to Indian dental professionals, backed by exceptional local service and technical support. Through trusted brands, scientific education and partnerships, we aim to enhance customer experience and contribute to a stronger, more connected dental ecosystem."

The company will also focus on strengthening its presence across key dental markets, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, through greater clinician engagement and a multi -city roadshow with international experts following the launch. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)