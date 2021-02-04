Enzene Biosciences Ltd. obtains marketing authorization for its first biosimilar molecule in India

You would like to read
- Astrazeneca Pharma gains after DCGI nod for cancer drug
- Cadila Healthcare rises after DCGI nods Phase 3 trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
- Zydus Cadila receives DCGI approval to start Phase 3 clinical trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
- Cadila Health gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine
- Cadila Health gets DCGI nod for Saroglitazar to treat liver disease
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Recently Enzene Biosciences Ltd. announced that it has obtained Marketing Authorisation (MA) from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Teriparatide - bioactive part of human parathyroid hormone (PTH), an anabolic approach to the treatment of Osteoporosis, compared to the anti-resorptive therapies such as bisphosphates and SERMs.
According to company sources the clinical trial conducted for Enzene's Teriparatide is one of the most comprehensive trial for teriparatide in India which includes PK (Pharmacokinetics), Immunogenicity as well as efficacy arm. The company sources also revealed that the approved product will be marketed through their holding company Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and is also exploring other potential partnering opportunities.
According to Dr Himanshu Gadgil, Whole Time Director of Enzene, "We entered the field of Biosimilars to bring the highest quality products while also disrupting the barriers for entry. Our Teriparatide will be launched in a fully compliant pen device. We are excited to bring to Indian patients the highest quality standard biosimilars underlining our commitment towards quality and innovation."
Commenting on the development, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem laboratories Ltd. said, "Alkem is one of the leading players in Indian pharmaceutical market. We have always strived to bring to the market high quality drugs at an affordable price to serve our patients and investment in biosimilars through our subsidiary Enzene is a step in that direction. I am pleased with the launch of teriparatide and look forward to many more launches from Enzene in the near future."
Biologics and biosimilars are the next big growth drivers in the global pharmaceutical market, with some of the largest selling molecules in the world belonging to this segment. Alkem, through its subsidiary Enzene has invested in biosimilars and would look to translate its success in small molecules in biosimilars as well.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor