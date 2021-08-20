Enzene Biosciences Ltd. obtains Marketing Authorization for its Romiplostim Biosimilar drug in India

You would like to read
- Himanshu Patel recognised as "The Global Icon 2020"
- Himanshu Sharma, Manish Sharma help startups in their digital growth
- Proud to be born in Norway but Indian heritage has influenced my soul, says young Globetrotting Norwegian Politician Himanshu Gulati
- Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors
- Women leaders forging partnerships in the face of a global pandemic
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Enzene Biosciences Ltd. "Enzene" announces a successful Marketing Authorization (MA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its second biosimilar drug "Romiplostim", indicated for the treatment of chronic Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) in adults.
In doing so, Enzene becomes the only biopharmaceutical company in India to offer all three dosage strengths of the drug (125mcg, 250mcg, and 500mcg).
ITP is a rare haematological disorder (prevalently autoimmune) with a primary clinical presentation of aberrantly low platelet levels, and symptoms including an increased bruising and bleeding tendency. Romiplostim, a therapeutic fusion protein, acts as a thrombopoiesis stimulating factor, thereby restoring platelet levels and ameliorating the disease. As such, it remains one of the most reliable long-term treatment options for ITP patients.
According to Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, Enzene's Whole Time Director, "With the approval of Enzene's Romiplostim drug in India, we are happy to bring this life-saving therapy to ITP patients. Enzene is now actively developing strategic partnerships to further expand global access to this therapy."
Fresh off the launch of Enzene's first biosimilar Teriparatide (indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis) earlier this year, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., said, "Alkem's long-standing primary mission to provide widespread affordable access to medicines in the Indian pharmaceutical market has received a huge boost today with our subsidiary Enzene's second biosimilar launch within the year.
Alkem has built an exceptional strength in the clinical research and testing group and we remain dedicated as ever, to bringing many such therapies in the near future."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor