Equisoft's Accelerate Series provides life insurance and investment executives with the means to innovate and grow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, announced today the return of its acclaimed Accelerate Series of virtual thought leadership sessions.

This year's series is focused on Accelerating Innovation to Fuel Continuous Growth. Eighteen webinars will be hosted around the globe, providing insurance and investment decision-makers with actionable insights and strategies to help them turn the market narrative to their advantage.

The first round of live sessions, starting March 31, will kick start the year-long series. Each month we'll be addressing the specific needs and biggest challenges of insurance carriers, distributors, investment product manufacturers, broker-dealers and wholesalers. Equisoft's Accelerate Series features over 50 leading industry experts, analysts, insiders and clients discussing winning strategies from companies capitalizing on growth opportunities through digital transformation.

"Digital transformation is the life-line of the insurance and wealth industry, and as we're looking for ways to increase efficiencies through the entire value chain, innovate and integrate, it becomes crucial to access the most suitable and comprehensive resources enabling industry players to put thought into action. Activities that bring strategic, tactical and operational imperatives into results-oriented focus are therefore essential," said Rana Biswas, Vice President, Wealth & Insurance Solutions APAC, at Equisoft.

As life insurance and investment companies are emerging from the pandemic, they're looking for unique ways to position themselves ahead of the curve. Equisoft's Accelerate Series bolsters the industry's innovation and growth by leveraging research, thought leadership and success stories into actionable plans. Sessions in Q1 & Q2 will tackle Addressing Changing Market Conditions, Digital Client Engagement through the Insurance Value Chain, and How Insurers are Leveraging Data.

With more to come for Q3 & Q4 including agency automation, increasing wholesaler value, data migration, IFRS 17, and more.

Leading industry experts, executives and analysts that will be sharing their insights during the sessions include Dan McCoach, Marty Ellingsworth, Juan Mazzini (Celent), Kartik Sakthivel (LIMRA/LOMA), and many more. Along with Equisoft's experts and industry stakeholders, they will share their experience, expertise and insights into how organizations can adapt to the evolving industry landscape, jumpstart growth in a low-interest-rate environment, or shed the legacy technical burden to realize the full potential of modern digital solutions.

Dedicated sessions will provide exclusive research, complete with commentary detailing what players in the insurance and investment industry are doing to conquer today's issues. The series' launch on March 31 will be (https://www.equisoft.com/events/addressing-changing-market-conditions-carrier-solutions-for-rapid-product-adaptation-loma) Addressing Changing Market Conditions: Carrier Solutions for Rapid Product Adaptation, where experts Rob McIsaac, Executive Vice President, Research & Consulting, Novarica, and Equisoft's Chief Product Officer Olivier Lafontaine will be analyzing how the Life Insurance industry can best face today's challenges.

Then, for the Asia-Pacific/Australia region, the session (https://www.equisoft.com/accelerate-apac?utm_campaign=B2B%20%7C%202021%20Accelerate%20%7C%20General & utm_source=Press%20Release & utm_medium=Press%20Release%20Link & utm_term=2021%20Equisoft%20Accelerate%20Series & utm_content=2021%20Accelerate%20Series%20APAC%20Hub) Driving Insurance Innovation in a New Age on 22 April, will offer a revealing exploration of the current state of the insurance industry with our expert panel led by Clearview's Nadine Gooderick, KPMG's Bartosz Piwcewicz, Oracle's Tanya Ho-Wai and Equisoft's Rana Biswas.

Equisoft's Accelerate Series is presented in collaboration with several industry partners such as Celent, Novarica, LIMRA, LOMA, KPMG, Clearview, The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA), The Insurance Association of the Caribbean (IAC), The Organisation of Eastern & Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), IISA (Insurance Institute of South Africa) and many others.

