Equity gauges skid amid global losses, IndusInd Bank gains

You would like to read
- Nestle India's Q3 profit up marginally to Rs 483 crore
- Cipla receives final approval for generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's IMITREX® (Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, 20 mg)
- Leading lady of fashion, Anita Dongre's home is an oasis of serenity in 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4
- Asian Paints Unveils 'Cherish' as the Colour of the Year for 2021
- 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4 culminates in another success for the series
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Equity indices suffered losses during early hours on Wednesday with all sectoral benchmarks in the negative zone.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was down by 323 points or 0.61 per cent at 52,256 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 103 point or 0.65 per cent to 15,644.
Nifty PSU bank dropped by 0.8 per cent, auto by 0.7 per cent and IT by 0.6 per cent.
Among stocks, Tata Consumer Products dipped by 2.6 per cent to Rs 749.70 per share. The other prominent losers were Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors.
However, IndusInd Bank gained by 1.6 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Hindustan Lever too traded with a positive bias.
Meanwhile, Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.35 per cent as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors.
Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01 per cent but Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63 per cent after closing at its lowest level since November the day before. (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor