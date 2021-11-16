Erams Entertainment Production House ramping up to release its short narrative story "Meet Mr. Chang"

You would like to read
New Delhi (India), November 16 (ANI/PNN): The production house has roped in prominent director Ashwin Kaushal Bharti to bring up this short film which focuses on the aftermath of the pandemic and the effect it had on the working professionals of this generation.
Eram Aftab Faridi is a youthful and vibrant entrepreneur and actress who has been guiding and driving the new generation of brilliance in the film business to new heights. With her production house Erams Entertainment, Eram Faridi seeks to welcome in the postmodern performers on level by setting a launchpad for fresh talents.
The production house saw stellar reach after it won the award International Feature Short Film Festival for their brilliantly produced narrative short, "The Last Breath", under the directing prowess of established director Ashutosh Singh.
She is also the managing director of the international consulting firm Rabiyaa International Consultants Pvt Ltd based out of Uttar Pradesh. Eram also is the present executive director of the non-profits; First Feeling Foundation and Uprise India Initiatives, and also the National advisory member of board State president Delhi.
Other distinctions held by Eram include being a member of the National Consumer Rights & ANTICRIME Bureau. Her philanthropic efforts are evident in her being the national president of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao at the Maa Sheela Devi Trust Mathura. The Government of India's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign seeks to raise awareness and enhance the effectiveness of social programmes for young females.
She is also the ambassador of the I-Sign campaign. Furthermore, Eram is also appointed as the present District head organiser of the National Congress Party in North-Western Mumbai and as Maharashtra Prabhari in RN TODAY online news portal.
Thanks to her efforts on different fonts, her several humanitarian efforts have been applauded by several walks of society. Now her production house is again set to bring amazement to the audience thanks to their revolutionary short film "Meet Mr. Chang" which is written and directed by the talented Ashwin Kaushal Bharti. The film focuses on the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the planet, once every few centuries, a watershed event occurs that alters the trajectory of human history. The COVID-19 virus was a global catastrophe that altered the trajectory of human civilization in a multitude of ways. These alterations, as well as their long-term effects on the global economy, were enormous, and they will undoubtedly alter how we view society and how professionals have been affected by this worldwide disaster.
Visit us on - (https://eramaftabfaridi.com)
