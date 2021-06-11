Erica Fernandes is The Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020

You would like to read
- Rhea Chakraborty tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list
- Ashish Chanchlani and Nia Sharma Team up with OctaFX: '1,000 USD for Your New Year's Goal'
- Sushant Singh Rajput tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list
- Sidharth Shukla is The Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2020
- Dr. Devid Frank Fernandes wins excellence in entrepreneurship and social service
New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Mediawire): The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV 2020 is out.
Based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury, these gorgeous women on Hindi television with tons of talent, style and sex appeal have found a spot on the list.
Erica Fernandes, who has topped the list, is well-known as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She not only impressed viewers with her performance, but has also won hearts for her style and vibrant personality.
"It feels like life has come full circle. I started my career by winning the Times Fresh Face contest in 2010, I was a finalist in the Miss India pageant two years later, and now I have topped the Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020 list. Honestly, it still feels a little unbelievable, but I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey with me," said Erica, talking about winning the top spot
Joining her in the Top 10 are Nia Sharma at number 2, Jasmin Bhasin at number 3, Surbhi Chandna at number 4 and Jennifer Winget at number 5. Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nikki Tamboli, Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.
Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2020 on June 12, at 10.30 pm on Zoom.
Watch a video on the winners here: (https://youtu.be/SyuorB03Lhk)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor