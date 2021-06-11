Erica Fernandes is The Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Mediawire): The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV 2020 is out.

Based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury, these gorgeous women on Hindi television with tons of talent, style and sex appeal have found a spot on the list.

Erica Fernandes, who has topped the list, is well-known as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She not only impressed viewers with her performance, but has also won hearts for her style and vibrant personality.

"It feels like life has come full circle. I started my career by winning the Times Fresh Face contest in 2010, I was a finalist in the Miss India pageant two years later, and now I have topped the Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020 list. Honestly, it still feels a little unbelievable, but I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey with me," said Erica, talking about winning the top spot

Joining her in the Top 10 are Nia Sharma at number 2, Jasmin Bhasin at number 3, Surbhi Chandna at number 4 and Jennifer Winget at number 5. Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nikki Tamboli, Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2020 on June 12, at 10.30 pm on Zoom.

Watch a video on the winners here: (https://youtu.be/SyuorB03Lhk)

