PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Pune-based real estate developer ESBEE has appointed actor Sharad Kelkar as its brand ambassador and launched its new brand campaign, 'Spaces That Breathe'. Built around natural light, ventilation, greenery, and openness, the campaign explores how the design of a space shapes the way people live, unwind, and spend time with the people who matter to them. With over six years in real estate, ESBEE has delivered more than 1 million sq ft across Pune, with over 2 million sq ft of residential and commercial developments under construction and over 5 million sq ft upcoming. Its portfolio includes residential developments such as Adira, Azura and Mizura, commercial destinations including 41 City Hub, ESBEE Square and Adira Highstreet, and Socio, its studio living format. With upcoming developments across Upper Kharadi and Central Pune, ESBEE continues to strengthen its presence across Pune.

Known for his work across multilingual national cinema and television, Sharad Kelkar has built a genuine connection with audiences across generations, both regionally and nationally. Alongside his strong screen presence, he carries a warmth and authenticity that resonates with the brand's target audiences, reflecting ESBEE's values of trust, aspiration and meaningful connections. His own life, spent moving between sets, travel and commitments, mirrors the core campaign idea: the value of a home that lets you slow down. The brand film follows Kelkar as he leaves the pace of the outside world behind and settles into the comfort of home. Reading in a hammock, spending time outdoors and sharing moments with family, he shows the simple experiences that make a house feel like home. Through these moments, the campaign brings together two ideas: the physical qualities of a space, such as light, fresh air and openness, and the feeling of having room to breathe. The idea draws on ESBEE's Oxygenated Homes design approach, which prioritises cross-ventilation, natural light and green open spaces. Beyond homes, the same philosophy guides ESBEE's offices and retail spaces, with an emphasis on functionality, openness and the experience of the people who use them every day.

Commenting on the association, Anuj Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ESBEE, said, "At ESBEE, we believe that the true value of a well-designed space lies in how it enhances the everyday experiences of the people who inhabit it. What matters is how people feel when they walk into their homes at the end of a long day. Natural light, fresh air, greenery and well-planned spaces all contribute to making a home comfortable and enjoyable to live in. This is also the thought behind our 'Spaces That Breathe' campaign. Hence, Sharad's association with the campaign felt like a natural fit, as he understands the importance of making time for family and finding comfort at home despite a busy professional life. Through this campaign, we want to bring attention to the little things that make a home special and how a thoughtfully designed space can make everyday living better."

Sharing his thoughts, Sharad Kelkar said, "Between shoots and travel, the time I get at home is precious. It's where I switch off, spend time with my family and enjoy the little things. 'Spaces That Breathe' captures that feeling. A home isn't just about how it looks, but how it makes you feel, and I'm happy to be part of a campaign that says this so simply." The campaign is rolling out across Pune through radio, outdoor, cinema, airport, and digital platforms until the end of the year, with the brand film leading the digital push. In January 2027, it will extend to CREDAI, with campaign adaptations for the brand and its projects.

Watch the campaign film: https://youtu.be/Ze_L1LIg0wg?si=sUNYBpoTnRKHfLrG About ESBEE ESBEE is a Pune-based real estate developer committed to creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial spaces that enhance everyday living and business experiences. Backed by a family business legacy that began in Pune in 1960, ESBEE brings over six years of experience in real estate, with more than 1 million sq ft delivered, over 2 million sq ft under construction and over 5 million sq ft upcoming. Its portfolio includes residential developments such as Adira, Azura and Mizura, commercial destinations including 41 City Hub, ESBEE Square and Adira Highstreet, and Socio, its studio living format. With upcoming developments across Upper Kharadi and Central Pune, ESBEE continues to strengthen its presence across Pune. Guided by its philosophy 'Spaces That Breathe', ESBEE aims to create environments shaped by natural light, ventilation, openness, greenery and thoughtful functionality across homes, offices and retail destinations.

For More Information: https://www.esbee.in/ Explore Residential Projects: https://www.esbee.in/residential-projects.html Explore Commercial Projects: https://www.esbee.in/commercial-projects.html (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)