VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Two of the most exploited weaknesses in enterprise security, unwatched privileged access and unread security alerts, get closed at once, by a platform built for governance and a platform born inside a live security operations centre. Launched in the presence of economist and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch National Co-Convener Dr. Ashwani Mahajan. ESDS Software Solution Limited, a sovereign cloud and data centre provider in India, today announced the general availability of two enterprise-grade platforms built entirely on Indian soil: Swaraj Nandi, a Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform that governs the credentials, sessions and audit trails behind an organisation's most sensitive systems and Swaraj Hansa, an AI-powered autonomous SIEM platform designed to close the gap between threat detection and action. Together, the two launches address the two failure points that consistently sit at the centre of enterprise security incidents in India: who has access to what and who is watching what happens once they have it. The launch was held in the presence of Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and noted Indian economist, as chief guest.

Swaraj Nandi and Swaraj Hansa join Swaraj AIOPS, Swaraj Garuda and Swaraj Jatayoo as the newest members of ESDS's portfolio of indigenous enterprise technology platforms, each engineered, built and supported entirely on Indian soil. Taken together, the platforms reflect a deliberate, sustained programme to build the security and infrastructure layer Indian enterprises depend on from within India, rather than import it. Swaraj Hansa did not begin as a product idea. It began inside ESDS's own security operations centre, where analysts were living with the exact problem the platform now solves for clients: alert volumes no team can keep pace with, detections that arrive without an explanation attached and every new data source meaning weeks of manual rule-writing before it is even usable. Swaraj Hansa was built by the people who felt that pain first, to fix it for themselves, before ESDS decided to bring it to market.

Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, said: "India has demonstrated on the global stage that we have built world-class capabilities in defence, space and digital public infrastructure. The next frontier is digital sovereignty. As we strengthen our indigenous cloud, AI, and cybersecurity ecosystems, we are not only reducing strategic dependence but also creating globally competitive technologies. As we continue to build indigenous digital infrastructure, our cloud, data, and critical technologies must remain under India's control. Only through self-reliance in digital infrastructure can we secure India's technological future and emerge as a trusted global technology leader. This is the commitment required to build a truly self-reliant Digital India".

-- Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, Economist & National Co-Convener - Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited, said: "Every organisation we serve banks, government bodies, hospitals, large enterprises carry the same exposure, in two forms. Somewhere inside its infrastructure sits a handful of credentials that, in the wrong hands, unlock everything. And somewhere in its security operations, a signal is arriving that no one has the time to notice. Both risks have historically been managed the same way: informally, and on trust alone. That is no longer adequate for the systems India now depends on." "Swaraj Nandi addresses the first. Every credential is vaulted, rotated and governed under Zero Trust principles. Swaraj Hansa addresses the second and it was built with the discipline of people who have worked inside a security operations centre themselves, not designed at a distance from the problem. What both platforms share is a conviction we hold across our portfolio: that India's most sensitive infrastructure deserves security that is built, owned and accountable within India."

Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited Two Gaps, One Root Cause On privileged access, the failure is silence: no session audit trail to answer who accessed which system and when, credential sprawl across servers and databases left unmanaged, no kill-switch to terminate a session once it turns malicious and vendor access granted with no accountability once an engagement ends. On security operations, the failure is noise: analyst teams buried under alert volumes with no reliable way to separate signal from real threat, a nationwide shortage of Tier-1 analysts to triage what comes in, weeks of manual work to onboard every new data source and a deepening distrust of AI-driven detection that cannot explain its own decisions.

Tightening RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and PCI-DSS mandates now expect auditable, real-time control over both a bar most enterprises currently have no way to clear. "India's digital leadership will ultimately be defined by the technologies we create, own and govern ourselves. The emergence of sovereign digital platforms reflects the maturity of India's innovation ecosystem. Initiatives by our BDIA members like ESDS are enabling the nation's Digital Sovereignty vision while laying the foundation for trusted, resilient and globally competitive digital infrastructure." -- Mr. Abhishek Bhatt, Secretary General - Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (BDIA) Swaraj Nandi Swaraj Nandi functions as a single control plane for privileged credential management, session governance and compliance reporting, deployable entirely on-premise or within a private cloud, with no agents required on target systems and no dependency on foreign cloud infrastructure. The platform vaults and automatically rotates every privileged credential root passwords, service accounts, API keys, SSH keys and database credentials so that no human ever sees a production password in plain text. Every privileged session runs through a Zero-Trust session manager requiring explicit approval and multi-factor authentication, with no standing privileges. Every session is recorded down to the keystroke in a tamper-resistant, searchable audit trail, and built-in behavioural analytics flag anomalous commands before damage occurs.

Swaraj Hansa Swaraj Hansa is an AI-powered autonomous SIEM platform built on a simple premise: AI-driven detection, human-owned decisions. Where Swaraj Nandi governs access, Swaraj Hansa governs visibility collecting, correlating and triaging security signals across an organisation's infrastructure and closing the gap between detection and action rather than stopping at another dashboard of unread alerts. Every alert Hansa surfaces arrives with a plain-language explanation of why it was flagged, so an analyst can act on it rather than take a black-box score on faith. New data sources are onboarded through a guided, largely no-code setup instead of weeks of custom rule-writing and repetitive triage and reporting work runs on autopilot so analysts spend their time on the alerts that actually need a human judgment call. The platform continuously monitors its own health, runs in a high-availability configuration with no single point of failure and is built to operate standalone in an air-gapped or private-cloud environment for organisations that cannot depend on foreign infrastructure a requirement Swaraj Hansa was designed around from day one, not retrofitted for later.

Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, CMO and CHRO, ESDS Software Solution Limited, said: "Trust inside an enterprise has always been an assumption rather than a control, and that is precisely what a privileged access breach or a missed security alert relies on. It is rarely a stranger breaking in and rarely a total absence of warning. It is someone already inside doing something no one was watching for, or a signal that fired and was lost in the volume. Swaraj Nandi and Swaraj Hansa are not built to make organisations trust less. They are built to give them something to verify." Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, CMO and CHRO, ESDS Software Solution Limited

Regulatory Compliance Architecture Both platforms' compliance architecture is mapped directly to the frameworks governing India's most regulated sectors including the RBI IT Framework, SEBI's CSCRF, the DPDP Act, PCI-DSS v4.0, ISO 27001 and NIST CSF. Swaraj Nandi's access approval workflows, session recordings, credential rotation logs and risk-scoring reports, alongside Swaraj Hansa's alert triage records and audit trails, are structured to satisfy each framework's specific audit and incident-reporting requirements giving organisations a direct path to compliance on both access governance and security monitoring without building custom infrastructure for either from scratch. Availability Swaraj Nandi and Swaraj Hansa are available with immediate effect across On-Premise, Private Cloud and as-a-Service deployment models. Swaraj Nandi supports Linux and Windows servers, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, and Cisco and Juniper network devices. Swaraj Hansa is built to deploy standalone, including in air-gapped environments, for organisations that require full data sovereignty over their security operations. ESDS is offering structured POC and pilot engagements for qualified organisations across banking, government, insurance, healthcare and large enterprise sectors. Enterprises may request a technical demonstration or compliance assessment consultation through ESDS's enterprise engagement team.

About ESDS Software Solution Limited ESDS Software Solution Limited is a sovereign cloud and managed services provider in India, offering cloud, data centre, GPU infrastructure and enterprise security solutions. The company operates Tier III certified data centres across India and serves clients across BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing and technology sectors. Swaraj Nandi and Swaraj Hansa are the latest releases under ESDS's ongoing product development programme and are part of the company's broader Swaraj portfolio of purpose-built enterprise security, observability and AI operations platforms. For more information, visit www.esds.co.in Important Disclosure ESDS Software Solution Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The DRHP is available on the website of the Company at www.esds.co.in, the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, as well as on the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Systematix Corporate Services Limited, the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com, and the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com, respectively. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, potential investors should refer to the Red Herring Prospectus which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai - II, in future, including the section titled "Risk Factors". Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI in making any investment decision.

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