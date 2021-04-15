Esri India certified as a Great Place to Work®

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, the country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, today announced that they have been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
This acknowledgement serves as a testament to Esri India's commitment towards creating a safe, credible, and equitable workplace for all its staff members.
Esri India has earned this recognition by focusing on five dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. The Certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, which is the global authority in creating, assessing, and identifying the best workplaces the world over.
Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. They identify the best workplaces solely based on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organization.
Speaking on the certification, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "We have built a people-centric culture, where trust and mutual respect are important pillars. We are humbled and honoured to be counted among great places to work in India. This certification is special to us as we participated in the study for the first time, and we are now certified as Great Place to Work. The certification reinforces our commitment towards fostering a culture, led by purpose and passion, where learning, growth and innovation are encouraged amongst all."
Every year, globally over 10,000 organisations from across 60 countries apply for Great Place to Work® Certification for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. On meeting the qualification criteria, organizations are certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for a period of one year.
During the pandemic, Esri India institutionalized a comprehensive approach to providing a safe, healthy, and engaging virtual environment through various initiatives and programs. One such initiative was the 'Let's Talk' program where different teams came together and shared their personal experiences with each other. Health and wellness sessions were organised under the initiative 'Reset, Reboot and Repower', to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of each member of the team. Additionally, a one-day Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leave was also granted as a special intervention during the pandemic. These initiatives have helped Esri India build and sustain a great workplace culture.
