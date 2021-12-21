Ess Arr Enterprises - upholding the foundations of global companies

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/GIPR): The earth spins around the sun - has done so since the very first day.

But in today's day and age, it is the powerful conglomerates of the world that make the world run.

Giants like TCL, Foxconn, ATL, Sunny, Opotech, and Wintech have made their mark all around the world and established their presence in all corners of the globe.

And in our country, full of experienced and revolutionary firms, these companies have put their trust in Ess Arr Enterprises when it comes to construction work, IT work, HVAC installation, and other works.

Big companies need big spaces to settle in and Ess Arr Enterprises has time and time again proven itself to be the best choice for the development and protection of these spaces. Ess Arr Enterprises has also worked with global players like Huyu Construction, TTE, Jiutang, Sinoea and has overseen the entirety of construction work and security on site.

Ess Arr Enterprises has undertaken projects all over the country and their team of over 300 works tirelessly, day and night to deliver innovative yet reliable results. The skilled staff on board at Ess Arr has spoken less with words and more with their actions with delivering projects on time with the best-in-class material and labour.

Ess Arr Enterprises has been able to foster a skilled family of 326 because it treats the staff members like people, with respect and kindness. We happened to run into Ess Arr Enterprises' owner Jaideep Bakshi in Mumbai last week and we were heart-warmed to know that Ess Arr Enterprises has stayed beside their staff members this entire pandemic - no layoffs, no salary cuts or stoppages, it has supported the lives of hundreds and earned blessings in thousands.

Ess Arr Enterprises is trusted by all the companies you trust and has earned the goodwill of not just global conglomerates but also of people all over the country and in different parts of the world.

