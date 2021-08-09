Ethik launches the Live Leather Free campaign to promote sustainable fashion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.ethik.in) Ethik, an Indian-based vegan fashion label for men launches the 'Live Leather Free' campaign to bring awareness about sustainable and cruelty-free fashion alternatives, through its premium range of non-leather shoes, belts and wallets.

The impact humans have on the planet is well-known. One problem that has grown more pressing in recent years is unethical fashion. In addition to causing the suffering and deaths of billions of animals each year, the production of animal-derived materials - including wool, fur, and leather - contributes to climate change, land devastation, pollution, and water contamination. This cruelty-led fashion trend has been a global pandemic since eons, wherein even the biggest brands have been an accomplice to the crime.

Ethik aims to change this through its vegan and plant-based fashion alternatives. Ethik products actively contribute in saving an animal's life, reducing water wastage, reducing the carbon footprint of the fashion industry, creating an eco-system for leather alternatives and promoting a cruelty-free lifestyle. To incentivize the customer to choose sustainable and vegan fashion trends, Ethik has introduced 'The Live Leather Free Sale', a campaign where Ethik is educating the customer about leather-free accessories and their impact on the world, while offering up to 30% off on selected collection on its e-commerce portal: (https://www.ethik.in)

"Ethik was launched in 2012 to cater to the lack of high-quality non-leather footwear and accessories in the Indian market. Our material is the key to our success. Apart from the fact that our materials resemble leather, the most stunning feature is that they outperform their leather counterparts on most performance parameters. With the Live Leather Free campaign, we are delighted to offer conscious consumers, our ethically made premium non-leather products, which is the first step to Live Leather Free," said Pankaj Khabiya, Founder, Ethik.

"The Live Leather Free campaign is a one-of-a-kind initiative conceptualised by our marketing team to take our premium leather-free products to millions of conscious consumers in India. From shoes made from natural fibres, to wallets made from plant-based materials which are 100% recyclable, our design team has curated the trendiest sustainable range of products which we hope will delight our consumers," commented Bharat Ranka, Co-Founder, Ethik. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

