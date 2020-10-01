EUME and Big Bang Music launch 'Unbelievable' range of masks with Tiger Shroff's debut song

Lifestyle brand EUME & Big Bang Music have partnered to launch a collection of masks inspired by Tiger Shroff's Debut Single as a singer - "Unbelievable". The song is presented by Big Bang Music.

"In the last few months, every single one of us has shown unbelievable resilience and strength in ways we never imagined! For me, Unbelievable is a personal expression and the range of masks with EUME & Big Bang Music shall empower each one of us to express our spirit, our statement of being!" said Tiger Shroff.

"Times like these call for unbelievable measures. We are exploring innovative and empathetic ways of fan engagement via Tiger's singing debut with Unbelievable, and our masks with EUME are a result of the same. This is the start of a longer partnership. We absolutely love these masks!" said Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-founder/CEO, Big Bang Music.

The Unbelievable range of masks will be available on EUME's website. The masks are armed with 4 ply shields that make it pollution, dust, and bacteria-resistant while also keeping it easy to wear for outdoor activities.

"With the pandemic looming, our aim is to equip every Indian with high-grade masks. The release of Unbelievable marks a new beginning of Tiger Shroff, an actor with a wide range of fan base. I am hopeful this collaboration will not only motivate lakhs of Tiger Shroff fans to wear a mask but also give them a voice, a platform to their personality," said Naina Parekh, Founder & Director of EUME on the association.

EUME had recently announced a similar partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore for the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL).

