PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a leading Surface Decorative Product company, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. Key Highlights: - Q1FY27 Revenue from Operations rose to ₹103.3 crore, delivering an exceptional 60% y-o-y growth from ₹64.5 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting strong business momentum and market traction. - Q1FY27 EBITDA rose to ₹29.2 crore, marking a healthy 25% y-o-y increase over ₹23.4 crore in Q1FY26, while maintaining a robust EBITDA margin of 27.5%. - Q1FY27 Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹20.0 crore, recording an outstanding 116% y-o-y growth from ₹9.3 crore in Q1FY26, with a strong PAT margin of 18.9%, highlighting significant profitability expansion.

Commenting on the Results Mr. Pratik Singhvi - Chairman & Managing Director said, "We delivered a highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q1 FY27, growing 60% YoY to ₹103 crore, EBITDA increasing 25% YoY to ₹29 crore and PAT rising 116% YoY to ₹20 crore. The quarter was driven by healthy demand across residential and commercial segments, supported by our growing portfolio of differentiated decorative surfacesolutions and deeper engagement with architects, designers and channel partners. While elevated raw material costs, and geopolitical uncertainties continued to impact global supply chains, our focus on value-added products, improved product mix and operating efficiencies enabled us to deliver healthy profitability. We remain focused on sustaining margins through premiumisation, scale benefits and disciplined execution.

The integration of URO Veneer World and Chawla Brothers is progressing well and has significantly strengthened our market reach across South and North India. Supported by a debt-free balance sheet and healthy internal accruals, we remain well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities, unlock integration synergies, deepen market penetration and deliver sustainable long-term." About Euro Pratik Sales Ltd: Euro Pratik is one of India's leading and largest organized brands in the Decorative Wall Panel and Laminates industry, holding a market share of over 16% in the organized wall panel segment. Known for its design-driven approach, the company has launched over 113+ product catalogues, offering 30+ product categories and 3,000+ designs that are sustainable, antibacterial, antifungal, and water-resistant. Operating through fixed asset-light business model with 36 contract manufacturers across India and abroad, Euro Pratik has built a strong distribution network spanning 138+ cities, around 198 distributors, and around 2,25,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space across India, ensuring wide market reach and operational efficiency. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, Euro Pratik has expanded its global presence through subsidiaries in the U.S., the UAE, and Europe, supported by strong financial fundamentals. With a proven track record, comprehensive product portfolio, collaborations with architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers,and a focus on sustainable design, Euro Pratik continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in decorative wall solutions across domestic and international markets.

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