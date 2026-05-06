PRNewswire Stuttgart [Germany]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6: Germany-headquartered technology consulting company P3 is expanding its global footprint with the launch of its AI Factory in India under the brand P3 re:invent. Initially launched in Chennai and Pune, the P3 AI Factory and its team has begun operations, while the expansion into Bangalore is already underway as the next phase of growth. Over the next three years, P3 aims to scale the India-based team to over 2,000 data and AI engineers, significantly strengthening its global AI innovation and delivery capabilities across automotive, banking and financial services, telecommunications, logistics, and defence. The initiative marks a significant milestone in P3's international growth and innovation strategy, positioning India as a central hub for AI-led solution development and delivery.

As part of this strategic expansion, Sundar Ramamoorthy has been appointed CEO India and Global CTO of P3 re:invent. With more than 20 years of international experience - spanning AI, data platforms, automation, and large-scale enterprise transformation - Sundar will lead the build-out and scaling of the AI Factory in India, establishing it as a cornerstone of P3's global AI innovation and delivery network. The India AI Factory will act as a key accelerator for end-to-end data and AI services, including advanced analytics, generative AI engineering, digital platforms, cloud-native architectures, MLOps, and customer experience transformation. Across industries, P3 is enabling the transition towards autonomous, AI-powered operations, from autonomous networks in telecommunications and autonomous vehicles in automotive, to autonomous finance in banking and financial services, autonomous supply chains in logistics, and autonomous energy systems in the energy sector.

About P3 P3 is an independent, international technology and management consultancy - founded in 1996 as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute. With more than 1,800 experts across 37 locations worldwide, P3 combines deep consulting expertise with technological foresight, making the difference where both come together: in the transformation of business processes, software, and product development - from strategy through execution. About P3 re:invent P3 re:invent is a European AI consultancy headquartered in Germany. The focus is clear: AI not as an experiment, but as a lever for measurable value creation. P3 re:invent helps companies worldwide translate artificial intelligence purposefully into transformation, efficiency, and new business models - with the clear ambition to make every AI investment demonstrably count.

Contact: Segen Belay, segen.belay@p3-group.com, +49 151 195 383 05 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972805/P3.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972804/P3_logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)