VMPL New Delhi [India], April 16: EuroSchool, one of India's leading K-12 school networks, proudly announced an exceptional performance in the CBSE Grade 10 Board Examinations 2026, reaffirming its commitment to Balanced Schooling and future-ready learning. This year, 100% of EuroSchool students successfully cleared the examinations, reflecting the strength of its student-centric ecosystem, deep conceptual learning, and the consistent impact of its proprietary Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience (LRPAX) methodology. The highest score this year stood at 99.20%, secured by Parinita Pillarisetty and Hardhik Manjunatha Chatram from the Whitefield campus, setting a strong benchmark for academic excellence across Bengaluru and across the network. More than 80 students, across the network, scored centum and the average scores across every campus were 85.64%, which is a powerful testament to EuroSchool's philosophy of enabling every learner to discover their true potential while building academic excellence with confidence and clarity.

A defining highlight of this year's results was the performance of EuroSchool's first-ever Grade 10 graduating batches from EuroSchool Kharadi (Pune) EuroSchool Wakad CBSE (Pune), and EuroSchool Bannerghatta (Bengaluru). In their debut board examinations, all three campuses delivered outstanding outcomes--Wakad recording top scores of 98%, Bannerghatta achieving 97.60%, and Kharadi reaching 96.80%, demonstrating the scalability and consistency of EuroSchool's academic framework, right from inception. Across more established campuses, students continued to demonstrate strong and sustained performance. Whitefield led with top scores of 99.20%, while North Campus recorded 98.60% and Chimney Hills achieved 97.20%. In Hyderabad, students secured a top score of 96.40%, reinforcing EuroSchool's commitment to delivering consistent academic excellence across regions.

Students across campuses also demonstrated solid subject-wise performance, with high scores in core disciplines such as Mathematics, Science, and English, underscoring a strong emphasis on conceptual clarity and depth in learning. Speaking on the results, Ms. Sinia Sajith, Principal, EuroSchool Whitefield, said, "We are proud of our students' performance in the Grade 10 Board examinations. This stage plays a crucial role in shaping a student's academic journey. At EuroSchool, our focus goes beyond scores, we aim to build confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love for learning, which is clearly reflected in these outcomes." Reflecting on her achievement, Parinita Pillarisetty, EuroSchool Whitefield Topper 99.20%, said, "The constant guidance and encouragement from my teachers played a key role in my journey, as their support kept me motivated and focused throughout my preparation. EuroSchool's structured and student-friendly learning approach made concepts easier to understand and helped me build confidence in my abilities, while the positive learning environment further encouraged me to do my best and contributed greatly to my achievement."

Hardhik Manjunatha Chatram, EuroSchool Whitefield Topper 99.20%, said, "EuroSchool's structured learning environment and strong teacher support helped me stay focused and perform well in the board exams. Extracurricular kept me balanced throughout my preparation." Beyond academics, EuroSchool students continue to demonstrate well-rounded excellence, actively participating in sports, arts, and leadership initiatives bringing alive the institution's philosophy of holistic development. As students move forward in their academic journeys, these outcomes stand as a reflection of EuroSchool's commitment to shaping confident, future-ready individuals equipped with both knowledge and life skills. About EuroSchool EuroSchool is one of India's leading K-12 school networks, with campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat.

30,000+ students | 1,800+ educators | 1000+Digital Classes | 480+ GPS Buses | 111,000+ Library Books Guided by the philosophy of "Discover Yourself", EuroSchool empowers children to explore their potential and discover their dreams and talents. From Nursery to Grade 12, EuroSchool is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and preparing every child for a rapidly evolving world. Its Balanced Schooling approach anchored in the proprietary Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience (LRPAX) methodology seamlessly blends academic excellence with co-curricular and extracurricular learning. It offers an extensive range of opportunities to develop life skills, creativity, and leadership. With a strong focus on child safety - being India's first school network to earn the global 'Safe School' certification, EuroSchool provides secure spaces where children can truly flourish.

All EuroSchool campuses are affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ensuring globally benchmarked academic standards with the flexibility and care that today's learners need. For more information, visit: www.euroschoolindia.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)