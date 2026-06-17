NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: EuroSchool, one of India's leading K-12 school networks, commemorated 15 years of educational excellence at its Thane campus, celebrating a legacy of academic achievement, holistic development, and meaningful community impact. The milestone event brought together students, parents, alumni, educators, and distinguished guests to reflect on the school's journey and achievements over the past decade and a half. Guided by EuroSchool's philosophy of "Discover Yourself", the school has consistently focused on creating a balanced learning environment that extends beyond academic achievement. Through a blend of academic rigour, experiential learning, leadership opportunities, sports, arts, and life skills development, EuroSchool Thane has empowered students to discover their strengths, pursue their passions, and develop into confident, well-rounded individuals prepared for the future.

The milestone celebration brought together students, parents, alumni, educators, staff members, and distinguished guests to commemorate the school's journey and celebrate the community that has contributed to its success over the past decade and a half. The event reflected the strong partnerships and shared commitment that have helped shape EuroSchool Thane into a trusted institution for generations of families. Distinguished guests included Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO, Lighthouse Learning; Ms. Perin Bagli, Secretary and Treasurer, Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra (AISM) and Regional Coordinator for Maharashtra, Goa and UAE, CISCE; Mr. Sadashiv Nayak, CEO - K-12, Lighthouse Learning; and Ms. Natasha Mehta, Head - Central Education Team (CEdT).

The programme featured a welcome ceremony, leadership addresses, a keynote session on the evolving relevance of the ICSE curriculum and future-ready education, and a special presentation chronicling EuroSchool Thane's 15-year journey. The event also recognised board toppers and outstanding student achievers. Jyotsna Mayadas, Principal, EuroSchool Thane, said, "This milestone is a celebration of every student, parent, educator, alumnus, and staff member who has contributed to making EuroSchool Thane what it is today. Over the last 15 years, we have remained committed to creating a nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and discover their unique strengths. We are grateful for the trust of our parent community and look forward to continuing our journey of educational excellence together."

Ms Perin Bagli, Principal- Activity High School & Secretary and Treasurer of the Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra (AISM), said, "I am delighted to have been invited to EuroSchool Thane for this special occasion. Having previously visited EuroSchool Airoli and been deeply impressed by the institution's commitment to holistic education, I was eager to be here once again. Celebrating 15 glorious years is a remarkable milestone, reflecting the dedication, perseverance, and collective efforts of the teachers, leadership team, parents, and the entire school community. I would also like to commend Mr. Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO of this institution whose progressive vision and educational philosophy have played a pivotal role in shaping its journey. Today, he introduced us to the powerful concept of grit, a value that I am confident will continue to inspire and empower future generations of learners."

Over the last 15 years, EuroSchool Thane has remained focused on fostering academic excellence while nurturing creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and character development. The school's balanced approach to education has enabled generations of students to excel not only in academics but also across sports, performing arts, leadership initiatives, and community engagement programmes. As EuroSchool Thane embarks on its next chapter, it remains committed to building on its legacy of excellence while continuing to innovate and evolve to meet the changing needs of learners. With a strong foundation rooted in academic quality, holistic development, and community trust, the school will continue to nurture confident, responsible, and future-ready individuals.

Today, EuroSchool nurtures more than 30,000 students with the support of over 1,800 educators across campuses in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat. About EuroSchool EuroSchool is one of India's leading K-12 school networks, with campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat. 30,000 students | 1,800+ educators | 1000+Digital Classes | 480+ GPS Buses | 111,000+ Library Books Guided by the philosophy of "Discover Yourself", EuroSchool empowers children to explore their potential and discover their dreams and talents. From Nursery to Grade 12, EuroSchool is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and preparing every child for a rapidly evolving world. Its Balanced Schooling approach -- anchored in the proprietary Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience (LRPAX) methodology -- seamlessly blends academic excellence with co-curricular and extracurricular learning. It offers an extensive range of opportunities to develop life skills, creativity and leadership. With a strong focus on child safety - being India's first school network to earn the global 'Safe School' certification, EuroSchool provides secure spaces where children can truly flourish.

All EuroSchool campuses are affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ensuring globally benchmarked academic standards with the flexibility and care that today's learners need. For more information, visit: www.euroschoolindia.com. About Lighthouse Learning Group Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which include leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool and Billabong High International, Mother's Pet Kindergarten, Centre Point School, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Finland International School, Maldives and Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Hyderabad. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasises a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 1,850 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,650 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 22,000 people.

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