NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 22: India's climate places extra demands on electric vehicles. Here's how the LFP battery technology inside VinFast vehicles is designed to deliver safe, reliable, and long-lasting performance in demanding conditions. When buying a petrol car, most people compare engine size, fuel economy, and power. With an electric vehicle, the battery deserves just as much attention. It is the heart of the car, influencing everything from safety and charging speed to long-term durability and everyday driving confidence. For Indian drivers, that's especially important. High temperatures, long commutes, and growing highway travel all place additional demands on an EV battery.

The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 are powered by liquid-cooled Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs, a technology that has become increasingly popular across the EV industry. Here's why. LFP Is One of the Most Thermally Stable EV Battery Chemistries Not all lithium-ion batteries are the same. Many electric vehicles use Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries, while the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP). Their biggest difference lies in thermal stability. Multiple peer-reviewed studies have found that LFP batteries remain chemically stable at higher temperatures than many nickel-based lithium-ion batteries and have a significantly higher threshold before thermal runaway can occur. In simple terms, LFP chemistry is inherently more resistant to overheating under abusive conditions. This characteristic has made it one of the industry's preferred battery chemistries for safety-focused EV applications.

Of course, no battery is completely immune to failure. Safe operation still depends on careful engineering, thermal management, and electronic controls. But starting with a thermally-stable chemistry provides an important foundation. Liquid Cooling Adds Another Layer of Protection Beside the battery chemistry, managing heat effectively is just as important, especially in warm climates. The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 use liquid-cooled battery packs. Unlike passive air cooling, liquid cooling transfers heat more efficiently by circulating coolant through the battery system. Across the automotive industry, liquid cooling has become the preferred solution for modern passenger EVs because it provides more uniform temperature control than air-cooled systems during both driving and charging.

For drivers, that means the battery is better equipped to maintain consistent performance across a wide range of operating conditions. LFP Batteries Are Known for Their Long Service Life A battery is expected to last for many years, making longevity an important consideration for any EV buyer. One of LFP's biggest strengths is its durability. Research has consistently shown that LFP batteries can withstand several thousand charge and discharge cycles under appropriate operating conditions, generally outperforming many nickel-based lithium-ion chemistries in cycle life. Although actual battery life depends on factors such as climate, driving style, and charging habits, LFP's long cycle life is one reason it has become increasingly common in passenger EVs worldwide.

For owners, that means greater confidence that the battery can continue delivering dependable performance throughout years of everyday driving. Fast Charging Helps You Spend More Time Driving Both the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 support DC fast charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 10% to 70% in less than 30 minutes under suitable conditions. Whether you're travelling between cities or simply topping up during a busy day, shorter charging stops make electric driving easier to fit into everyday life. Charging time naturally varies depending on charger capacity, battery condition, ambient temperature, and other operating factors, but fast charging remains one of the key advantages of modern EV ownership.

A Long Battery Warranty Offers Added Peace of Mind For many first-time EV buyers, battery replacement is one of the biggest concerns. VinFast addresses that concern with a comprehensive ownership package. In India, VinFast's battery is covered by a warranty of up to 10 years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first. The VF 6 comes with a 7-year or 160,000-km vehicle warranty, while the VF 7 is covered for 10 years or 200,000 km. Owners of both models also receive complimentary maintenance for three years or 36,000 km, along with free charging at participating V-Green charging stations until March 31, 2029, under the current programme.

Together, these benefits help reduce ownership uncertainty while lowering the overall cost of switching to electric. The Bottom Line Battery capacity may be the specification that gets the most attention, but it tells only part of the story. The chemistry inside the battery, how it is cooled, how efficiently it manages energy, and the confidence provided by long-term warranty coverage all play an important role in everyday ownership. By combining LFP battery chemistry with liquid cooling, fast charging, regenerative braking, and comprehensive warranty support, the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 are built around technologies that have become well established across today's EV industry.

About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)