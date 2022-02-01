eVAHAN® to operate 2000 PUC centres approved by the Transport Department, Government of Punjab

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/SRV): eVAHAN®, a new-age automobile maintenance startup, has recently agreed to operate 2000 PUC centres approved by the Transport Department, Government of Punjab on a 50-50 partnership model.

In a bid to facilitate PUCC norms in the state as per the Supreme Court's orders, these centres will be placed at petrol pumps and shops with a high footfall count.

The beneficiaries for the allotment of these centres will be identified district wise keeping in view the registered vehicle population of the district. Further, allotment of these centres will be on Pincode and first-come basis. So far, the company has already received more than 100 applications.

Starting with the branded eVAHAN® Suvidha Kendras in Punjab, the vehicle maintenance startup intends to revolutionize the unorganized vehicle maintenance market using new-age technology. By making the maintenance process convenient for the customers, eVAHAN® delivers top-notch services at affordable prices coupled with a user-friendly mobile application. Additionally, as a part of its franchisee operated model to set up 2000 PUC centres across Punjab, eVAHAN® is also pushing for entrepreneurial self-employment to provide opportunities for the youth of Punjab.

To help its franchise partners set up Suvidha Kendras, the eVAHAN® team provides holistic support at each stage of the process. From assistance with deciding the location, providing the machinery to arranging the qualified manpower and necessary licenses, the team works very closely with its franchise owners.

Additionally, through the eVAHAN® app which will be launching soon, customers will be aided to securely maintain digital copies of their driving license, vehicle registration certificate, vehicle insurance policy, PUC certificate, and vehicle maintenance record with warranty certificates of spare parts. Through eVAHAN®, the customers find it easy to locate the nearest centres, book vehicle service appointments or document renewal exercise through the app and website. Not only that, if the customer's vehicle breaks down on the highway, the eVAHAN® team are only a call away with all the required assistance.

Apart from the Suvidha Kendras, eVAHAN® also specializes in and offers eco-friendly solutions for car cleaning, wheel care including alignment and balancing to increase fuel efficiency, and automatic testing centres to provide fitness certificates to vehicles that comply with government guidelines. Further, their Kar Kares service offers customers the assurance and experience of experts that work on improving lifespan and vehicle performance. Catering to a wider range of customers, eVAHAN® also provides on-the-go services through its 'Services on Wheels' offering thereby making the maintenance process seamless.

The 'e' in eVAHAN® stands for eco-friendly & electronic (Internet). This clearly reflects in their services and designed processes. The company believes the world is turning smart, and so should be the vehicle wellness solutions!

To know more, visit - (http://e-vahan.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">http://e-vahan.com

