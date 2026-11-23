BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 23: EverestIMS has reported a healthy growth in revenue for the first half of FY27, with revenue from operations increasing by 17.93% year-on-year to INR 27.70 crore, compared to INR 23.49 crore in H1 FY26.

The company's total income stood at INR 28.01 crore in H1 FY27, registering a growth of 17.39% compared to H1 FY26 INR 23.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased by 6.75% to INR 6.64 crore, against INR 6.22 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 23.96% during the reporting period, compared to 26.47% in the corresponding period last year.