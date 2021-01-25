Everything that the School and College needs to reopen - 2000+ educational leaders meet at Chennai Trade Centre for Lead '21

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the grand success of Virtual World Education Show in December 2020, WEEXPOINDIA is hosting the first physical Educational Leaders Meet post-pandemic - LEAD '21 on March 26 and 27 at Chennai Trade Centre.
The event will be inaugurated by the Union Cabinet Minister- Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, and Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and other dignitaries on 26 March 2021.
The event will also be presided over by several Central and State Ministers and other Industry experts.
The yearlong break in regular campus education has changed many dimensions in the education ecosystem like never before. While Institutions are getting ready to embrace the new normal and students getting back to campus, Lead '21 offers a great platform to discuss challenges, find solutions, and explore various tools, products, and services to thrive in the new normal.
Over 2000 plus Institutional owners and leaders will participate in the two-day extravaganza at Chennai Trade Center. This will be an invite only event for exclusive campus partners of WEEXPOINDIA where Institutional leaders will be provided with accommodation and other arrangements for a hassle-free experience.
Delivering Value Beyond Your Expectations
* Networking opportunity
* New Product launches along with dignitaries
* Insightful session on National Education Policy
* Interactive COVID safety workshops
* Model school showcase with best practices for the new normal
* Contact-less information sharing between exhibitors and attendees
* Media coverage and interviews
* Complimentary Coffee table book with exhibitor's advertisement and listing
* An entertainment evening followed by a gala dinner on 26 March - A team from Brahmakrit Productions Pvt Ltd will present a thematic folk performance by prominent dance group and artists.
* Shuttle services from Airport to the venue
* Accommodation for invited attendees
The first big educational B2B physical event of the year offers a plethora of streams from
The event will follow all the safety regulations and guidelines as advised by Government.
Lead '21 will adhere to the latest safety trends such as online registration, digital QR codes and bar codes for contact-less information sharing at every booth, free cloud space for attendees and exhibitors, sanitizing kiosk at every 3-meter distance, Temperature checking, Oxygen measurements, Gloves and masks will be provided to every attendee and many more precautionary measures are also taken.
To become campus partner or an exhibitor please call 1800 1020 789 or 78069 41869 or email at enquiries@weexpoindia.com
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
