EvoluteIQ Doubles Down on Global Growth with Two Strategic C-Suite Appointments following the $53 Million Investment from Baird Capital

HT Syndication Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: EvoluteIQ, the AI-native enterprise automation company, announced two strategic additions to its global executive team: Paul Maguire as Chief Growth Officer, based in London, and Abhinaya S R as Chief Human Resources Officer, based in Bengaluru. The appointments are particularly significant for India. Bengaluru serves as the technological and innovation centre of EvoluteIQ's global operations, home to one of its core R & D centre and the engineering talent that underpins the EIQ platform's proprietary Agentic Mesh Architecture {aMa}. Highlighting these appointments as part of the overall execution plan in hiring the best leadership to drive scale and growth, Sameet Gupte, CEO & Co-Founder of EvoluteIQ, said

"India has been foundational to our success. The intellectual capital, engineering depth, and problem-solving rigour that emanates from Bengaluru is not a support function for our global ambition but the engine of it. Paul brings the strategic and commercial rigour to drive our global expansion with precision. Abhinaya brings the organisational discipline to ensure we scale with integrity. Along with the current executive leadership, they fortify a team built for the next chapter." Abhinaya S R, joining as Chief Human Resources Officer, will lead global people strategy and organisational development. She brings over two decades of global HR leadership across high-growth technology companies including Abnormal AI, Soroco, ThoughtWorks, and Infosys. At EvoluteIQ, Abhinaya's role will involve overseeing talent architecture, leadership depth, and the cultural infrastructure required to sustain high-performance growth across an international, multi-site organisation.

"India has long been the world's talent powerhouse, and today, that talent is defining technology, not just executing it. EvoluteIQ's position at the frontier of Agentic AI places us at the heart of this shift. We are building something enduring: a culture where people grow alongside the technology we create for the world", said Abhinaya S R. Paul Maguire has been a Board Advisor for EvoluteIQ for over three years and has been integral to the company's development. He will now assume a full-time role as Chief Growth Officer, leading EvoluteIQ's global go-to-market strategy. This will focus on enterprise market expansion, strategic partnerships, and the adoption of EvoluteIQ's end-to-end agentic automation model across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

"Enterprises today are looking for scalable, outcome-driven automation solutions that can operate across complex environments. EvoluteIQ's approach to unifying workflows, data, and AI presents a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to drive the growth in this space," said Paul Maguire when asked about his appointment. These appointments coincide with significant market validation for EvoluteIQ's approach. With the Agentic AI market projected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 to $93 billion by 2032, and enterprises accelerating the shift from isolated automation pilots to enterprise-wide intelligent operations, EvoluteIQ's native AI architecture and outcome-driven delivery model position it at the forefront of this transition.

EvoluteIQ is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with its R & D centres in Bengaluru (India), Menlo Park (California), and commercial offices in London (UK) and New York (USA). About EvoluteIQ: EvoluteIQ is an AI-native enterprise automation platform company. Its EIQ platform, built on a proprietary Agentic Mesh Architecture {aMa}, enables organisations to design, deploy, and scale end-to-end AI-driven business processes across complex, regulated environments. EvoluteIQ serves Fortune 500 enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)