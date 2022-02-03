EvoluteIQ recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): EvoluteIQ, a leading platform provider for hyperautomation enablement today announced that the technology company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in December 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools report.

"We are excited and happy to be a part of this Gartner Market Guide since we believe this comes at a time when automation is soon becoming the mainstay in today's digital-first world. We consider that this recognition is a testament to the e.IQ platform's ability to build automated business solutions in a simple, scalable, and cost-effective way," said Sameet Gupte, Chief Executive Officer at EvoluteIQ.

The report states, "This market guide helps applications and understand this market's key features, functionality, use cases and trends." The report recognizes EvoluteIQ as a Representative Vendor. Further it states, "BPA tools support organizational transformation by orchestrating, automating and monitoring end-to-end business processes."[1]

According to Gartner, "automation efforts within enterprises are increasingly becoming more business-led rather than IT-led. As a result, enterprises have become more interested in investing in technologies that enable business users to Intuitively map/model business processes, identify automation opportunities and rapidly deploy business-unit-specific automated workflows."

The e.IQ platform offers an end-to-end capability for enabling the digital transformation for businesses. The unified platform eliminates the need for multiple bots and siloed technologies. Automated business solutions built using the e.IQ Platform have been successfully implemented across industries including banking, insurance and healthcare, with go-live in 4-6 weeks and upto 70% reduction in implementation costs.

EvoluteIQ is a Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital backed technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a global presence in the UK, US and India. The company's core solution is the e.IQ Hyperautomation enablement Platform. The integrated platform combines the capabilities of process orchestration, data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors and front-end application development to build seamless user journeys using a simple, low-code / no-code interface.

For more information about EvoluteIQ and to learn how the e.IQ platform helps transform businesses through hyperautomation enablement, please visit (https://evoluteiq.com).

