Ex-Googler launches India's largest Edtech Marketplace, helps professionals make upskilling decision from 12K+ Top Global Courses and Programmes

Gurgram (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ex-Google and Bay-Area engineers have launched India's largest professional learning marketplace (https://www.careervira.com) with over (https://www.careervira.com/courses/search) 12K+ professional courses and 65+ learning partners.
If you are a tech professional looking for a Data Science or Cloud Computing course or a non-tech professional looking for Finance and Management courses, you can search and compare courses from world-class learning partners such as EdX, Udacity, Coursera, Emeritus, Futurelearn, and many more on (https://www.careervira.com)
(https://www.careervira.com/leadership) Vijay Singh, founder of Careervira, explains, "Our platform is simply an 'Amazon of learning'. If you are a professional looking to upskill, make a learning decision for a job or a career change or to get that promotion, simply explore our platform and make faster & better upskilling decisions. We provide quality upskilling & professional learning choices from Indian and international partners for bootcamps, executive education, certifications, and online degrees."
Careervira.com helps professionals make better learning decisions with their proprietary analytics and recommendation engine 'CV Take' (CVT), providing information on course credibility, pedagogy, hands-on training, career impact, and pricing. CVT is live with 1,000 pre-analyzed courses on careervira.com.
Shreya, a Data Science engineer, elaborates, "I have been using (https://www.careervira.com) to make my learning decisions. Earlier, I couldn't decide between a Data Science or Data Analytics course, now I can explore all the topics and subtopics of data science on careervira.com, check which learning partners have the best course options, if the certifications offered are industry-recognised, and what are the placement options. Once I have made a selection, I can enquire about the course. Careervira team promptly offers professional assistance to address all my queries. I can make seamless upskilling decisions on one platform now."
Careervira.com provides 70+ key decision-making inputs to search and compare from amongst top global courses to zero down on your decision-making by learning partner, skills, course, price, and learn type.
