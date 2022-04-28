Ex-honcho of Wartsila Corporation, Rakesh Sarin, joins VMentor.ai as Chairman of its Advisory Board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): VMentor.ai, the two-year-old, 'tech-enabled, human-intervened' mentorship platform, founded by ex-OLA senior advisor and CxO Dr Srinivas Chunduru, along with leading industry CxOs, has announced the induction of an illustrious team on their advisory board.

The advisory board includes Rakesh Sarin, the former CEO of Suzlon Energy and EVP on Board of Management of Wartsila Corporation, Blaise Costabir, Managing Director of one of the respected MSMEs and a former chairman of CII Goa, and Dr Srinivasan Iyenger, director and professor at the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management (Mumbai).

Vmentor.ai is a unique integrated platform that focuses on accelerating business growth through innovative engagement models with corporates, MSMEs and startups, and with B-School and engineering graduates.

Commenting on these inclusions on the advisory board, Dr Srinivas Chunduru, founder of VMentor.ai, said, "At VMentor.ai, we are building our business on the pillars of indigenous products that will help organisations scale up faster, transform, solve key business problems and hence, build sustained shareholder value. The advisory board, with their vast experience, will help us sharpen our products and services. They will help us in our planned 6X growth in the current year."

VMentor.ai has seen marquee investors and family offices participate in its seed round. Some of the marquee investors in VMentor.ai include Hemant Kaul (ex-MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz), Sandeep Divakaran (ex-CEO of Ola Group of companies), Sujan Sinha (ex-MD and CEO of Shriram Housing).

Over the last two years, VMentor.ai, through its unique engagement model and platform, has engaged with over 60 corporates and more than 125 MBA colleges (and 12,500 students). Recently, VMentor.ai has announced its foray into West Asia as part of its expansion strategy.

VMentor.ai, through its signature Meraki (Interim management C-Suite), 10X (Product-driven organisational/functional transformation) and YUGMA (Platform for nurturing "experienced" freshers) that has over 160 CxO mentors from different sectors and geographies.

VMentor.ai (earlier known as VANS Skilling and Advisory) is a part of the VANS Group that was formed in early 2019 by a team of industry veterans (CxOs with a combined experience of over 200+ man-years and managing large organisations).

The VANS Group has interests in diversified sectors such as edutech, financial services including fintech and HR analytics. VMentor.ai includes eminent industry veterans-Sujan Sinha (Ex-CEO and MD at Shriram Finance) and Meenu Bhatia (HR transformation expert with 19 years of experience) on its board.

For more details on the company, please visit: (http://www.vmentor.ai/).

