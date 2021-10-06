Excellence in Business Award in the field of gadgets awarded to RD Accessories

You would like to read
- Education Langar by Chetan Bharat Learning (CBL) reaps dividends for PCS aspirants
- Global power-packed jury to select FaB National Business Award 2021
- Dr. Sohini Sastri gets Champions of Change Award from Governor of Goa for Excellence in Astrology & Occult Science
- Saturo wins the 2021 Oracle NetSuite Excellence Award for India Region
- Sarbajit Das gets rewarded with the prestigious Times Excellence Award 2021
New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/SRV Media): RD Accessories was awarded the Business Excellence Award for its journey in the industry over the past 20 years.
The jury present at the award ceremony comprised Mukesh Khanna (Producer and Actor), Kewal Handa (Former Chairman of Union Bank of India & MD at Pfizer ltd), Dr. Tariq Ahmed Nizami (CEO of CEO Clubs Networks Worldwide), Parvez Damania (Banyan Tree Centre), Khenchand Bhagnani (Business Tycoon & Socialist), Abdul Moiz Khan ( MD at Furza Consulting - Dubai) and decided to give the prestigious award to RD Accessories for their dedication and commitment to providing top-quality products and service.
Directors of the company Chetan Rathod & Narayan Rathod were felicitated by Arbaaz Khan for the excellence of business in the manufacturing of mobile accessories & electronic gadgets. RD Accessories has been in market & producing new varieties of products for more than 20 years and cater to every segment.
RD Accessories is known for its high-quality audio devices & mobile accessories, along with being widely famous for its eventful designs & cutting technology that can be seen across all products. Their offering consists of products that are carefully designed and meticulously tested to provide an all-around experience to their customers. The digital marketing for the organization is being handled by Gaurav Kothari and his team at Mars Inc.
Director of RD Accessories, says, "We & the entire team at RD Accessories always strive hard to deliver the best to our customers. Customer satisfaction is our first motto & we keep upgrading our designs to generate higher demand for our products in the market. We are thankful to the jury who has nominated us for this award & have recognised our hard work towards the field of gadgets. We will always look forward to delivering & satisfying our customers. #RD #one step ahead #RD mobile accessories.
To know more, visit - (https://www.rdaccessories.in/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANI%2BHTPR & utm_campaign=MARSINC) RD Accessories
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor