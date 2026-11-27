NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: In a significant celebration of workplace excellence, women's empowerment and inclusive leadership, Execurio Network successfully hosted the Maiden edition of "Most Trusted Employer of India for Women 2026-27" at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Bringing together prominent business leaders, CHROs, HR professionals and industry representatives, the platform recognised organisations that are committed to building workplaces where women are trusted, empowered, supported and given equal opportunities to thrive. Curated by Execurio Network and supported by research partner Coherent Market Insights, along with TV Partner ET NOW and Print Partner Business Standard, Media Partners Women Entrepreneur's Review,World Economic Magazine,Industry Outlook the initiative recognised organisations demonstrating a commitment to creating progressive, inclusive and women-first workplace environments. The platform aimed to spotlight the organisations moving beyond conventional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices to establish a culture rooted in trust, opportunity, safety, well-being and leadership development.

The event opened with an address by Aishwarya Raj, Co-founder of Execurio Network, who welcomed the distinguished guests and industry leaders and enlightened the audience about the power of being a woman and having women in leadership backed by verses from scriptures like Chanakya Niti, Garud Puran and expressed how women around us represent the goddesses that India as a Nation worships. The occasion was graced by Adv. Susieben Shah, Mumbai-based lawyer, politician and social activist, Initiator of Priyadarshini Taxi Services and Director of V.S. International as the Chief Guest of Honour. Widely recognised for her work in women's empowerment and child rights, she delivered a powerful address highlighting the importance of creating an environment where women are respected, protected and empowered to participate equally in society and the workforce.

A key highlight of the inaugural edition was its two thought-provoking panel discussions, bringing together distinguished HR leaders, workplace specialists and industry experts to examine the evolving dimensions of trust, technology and women's professional growth. Panel Discussion 1: Trust in the Age of AI - How Can Organisations Ensure Technology Accelerates Women's Careers Rather Than Limits Them? The panellists deliberated on responsible AI adoption, algorithmic bias, equitable access to emerging skills, inclusive technology practices and the importance of human-centric leadership in an AI-driven workplace. Distinguished Panellists: - Ruchira Bhargava - Co-founder, Founders Talent Network (FTN) - Pallavi Sankhe - Founder, Curious Catalyst; DEI & Leadership Specialist, AI Keynote Speaker & Enabler

- Nidhi Singh - Senior Director and Global People & Culture Leader, Delivery Hero Moderator: Aishwarya Raj - Strategic Partner, Execurio Network Panel Discussion 2: The New Trust Equation - What Makes Women Stay, Grow and Lead in Today's Workplace? The discussion highlighted the importance of supportive leadership, transparent career pathways, workplace flexibility, organisational culture, psychological safety, equitable opportunities and meaningful employee engagement. The panellists also examined how organisations can move beyond policies to create everyday workplace experiences that encourage women to build long-term careers and assume leadership positions. Distinguished Panellists: - Dr. Rima Ghose - President & CHRO, Datamatics - Ritushree Panigrahi - AGM, Human Capital, Welspun Enterprises

- Manali Rathi Nagory - CHRO, Pipeline Infrastructure Limited - Sabine Driehaus - VP HR, Körber Pharma Software - Davis John - Head HR, Raymond Realty Moderator: Aishwarya Raj - Strategic Partner, Execurio Network Both discussions brought valuable perspectives on the changing workplace landscape and reinforced the importance of building organisations where women can contribute, progress and lead with confidence. Celebrating Organisations That Put Women's Trust at the Centre Adv. Susieben Shah felicitated to the recognised organisations, honouring their commitment towards creating workplaces that value and support their women employees. The recognised organisations were: - Adamsbridge Services Pvt. Ltd. - Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. - AML RightSource India Pvt. Ltd.

- Ashirvad by Aliaxis - BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. - Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Ltd. (Bombay Realty) - C & S Electric Ltd. - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - Datamatics Global Services Limited - Donear Industries Ltd. - Drychem India Pvt. Ltd. - Erba Transasia - Fleetguard Filters Private Limited - Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd. - Jio - Korber Pharma Software - Meril Life Sciences Private Limited - Mystique Athleisure Retail Pvt. Ltd. - OneAssist Consumer Solutions - Piramal Pharma Limited - Pipeline Infrastructure Limited - Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd. - RateGain Travel Technologies Limited - Raymond Realty Limited - Shriram Properties Limited - SOTC - Thomas Cook - Welspun Enterprises Ltd. - Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited Recognising that progressive workplace cultures are shaped by strong, empathetic and visionary leadership, Execurio Network also felicitated exceptional HR professionals under the prestigious title "People's Champion of the Year 2026-27."

These distinguished leaders were honoured for their significant contributions towards building people-centric organisations, fostering inclusive workplace cultures, strengthening employee trust and championing progressive HR practices that empower women to thrive, grow and lead. People's Champion of the Year 2026-27 - Dr. H C Panjikar - Jeyamalini Natesan - Benny KJ - Ginu Nair - Davis John - Ritushree Panigrahi - Sabine Driehaus - Dr. Saamta Jain - Manali Nagory - Shweta Rathor - Ankit Mathur - Bharathkumar Mayakrishnan - Roselet Lovina Fernandes About Execurio Network Execurio Network is a B2B media and corporate leadership platform focused on promoting excellence in corporate leadership and progressive workplace practices. Through industry-specific summits, recognition platforms, CXO roundtables and bespoke leadership engagements, Execurio Network brings together organisations, business leaders and industry experts to facilitate knowledge exchange, recognise excellence and encourage meaningful professional development.

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