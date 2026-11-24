VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited today announced its consolidated results for the half year ended September 30 2026. The company delivered strong growth even though the global experience economy was affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

H1 FY27 HIGHLIGHTS (CONSOLIDATED, UNAUDITED):

- Revenue from operations: ₹116.41 crore, up 13.1% from ₹102.91 crore in H1 FY26;

- Profit before tax: ₹27.85 crore, up 12.8% from ₹24.69 crore;

- Profit after tax: ₹24.60 crore, up 10.6% from ₹22.25 crore;

- PBT Margin: 24.0%, unchanged year on year;

- Basic EPS: ₹16.07, up 6.6% from ₹15.07;

- Sequential Growth: PBT up 19.4% and PAT up 19.8% over H2 FY26, making H1 FY27 the strongest half-year for both among the periods reported