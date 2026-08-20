PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power companies, today announced the start of manufacturing for advanced liquid-cooled AC and DC power modules at its Hyderabad Smart Manufacturing Facility, making it the first company in India to produce this class of liquid-cooled power electronics for global markets. This launch strengthens Exicom's push to make India a global base for technology-forward manufacturing. It also marks an important step in Exicom's long-term product roadmap, broadening the canvas for high-value exports and further strengthening the company's differentiation as a design-led manufacturer.

Heat is the quiet enemy of EV charging. Reliability studies attribute nearly 60% of power electronics failures to thermal stress, with every 10°-15°C rise in temperatures doubling components' failure rate. Liquid cooling technology solves this problem at the source. Liquid coolant absorbs and transfers heat far more effectively and can hold internal temperatures roughly 10°C lower than air-cooled systems. Building on Tritium's in-house liquid-cooled capability, this technology brings a globally proven high-power charging architecture to Indian manufacturing ahead of the curve. This class of liquid cooled modules have been refined across some of the toughest charging environments in the world and pack more power into a compact footprint, run continuously at high loads and cost less to operate over their lifetime. Moreover, their fully sealed design keeps out dust, moisture and salt air, directly protecting against the everyday conditions that shorten charger life in the field.

Initial production of these modules will primarily serve North America and Europe, supporting Tritium's DC charger portfolio including TRI-FLEX™ ultra-fast DC chargers and DC-FLEX™ charging systems. Subsequent phases will help bring this globally proven charging technology closer to Exicom's customers including Charge Point Operators, Fleets and OEMs with Tritium's range of DC fast chargers, which are now being deployed in India. Over time, liquid-cooled architecture will be designed into Exicom's flagship Harmony DC chargers, opening a new line of high-value power electronics exports from India. Commenting on the development, Anant Nahata, CEO and Managing Director, Exicom, said: "Anyone who has stood next to a fast charger on a 45-degree afternoon knows what heat does to electronics. EV Charging is getting faster with chargers running more hours a day, and customers expect them to work every season and at every site. Globally, liquid cooling has become the architecture of choice for high-power charging. We are bringing this technology to India. Local manufacturing matters because we now own more of that technology ourselves. We can engineer it, improve it and adapt it faster, for our customers here and across the world."

Manufacturing liquid-cooled modules demands precision. Exicom's recently inaugurated Hyderabad Smart Manufacturing Facility, designed with advanced automation, digital traceability and specialised testing will be the base for manufacturing these modules for domestic and international markets. This development also deepens Exicom's integration with Tritium, the global DC fast charging company it acquired in 2024, with technology and manufacturing synergies now flowing in and working as one system to build advanced EV charging technology in India and the world. About Exicom Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturers, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC and DC charger segments and spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the US and Europe, and over 2,00,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

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