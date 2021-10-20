Experience a World of Solutions at Cisco Connect India and SAARC

You would like to read
- Amidst pandemic, technology ensured uninterrupted governance: MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney
- TR Sawhney inaugrated ARENA and NEXA Showrooms in Daryaganj, Delhi
- Piramal Realty unveils digitally enabled homes
- Piramal Realty presents The Skyline Collection at Rohin, Piramal Revanta
- Piramal Realty brings Rahul Dravid on board as it's Brand Ambassador
New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cisco is hosting the second edition of a virtual Cisco Connect India & SAARC on 22 October, 2021. It is a daylong event from 10.30 am - 4.00 pm.
Today, as businesses move ahead, it's time to rethink and reimagine the way technology interweaves with business. Cisco has decided that it is the time to be bold and build a better world. As Cisco strives to create a more inclusive future for all, we are ready to take our world-class solutions and accomplish even more. It's time to take everything we've learned and TURN IT UP.
The agenda of this virtual event has been designed keeping in mind the need of the hour to be digitally agile. The break-out sessions offer a peek into architecture led strategy solutions which will help organizations scale up to more connected, secured and automated workplaces. The world of solutions is a virtual zone where one can interact with tech experts and have one-on-one conversations.
The line-up of speakers includes Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, GoI and industry leaders like Dr. Sangita Reddy, Global Healthcare Leader, Indian Entrepreneur and Humanitarian and Prakash Mallya, VP & MD - Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India. Luke Coutinho - holistic lifestyle coach will deep-dive into the true meaning of wellness.
This platform is set for leaders, visionaries, and industry experts to come together and turn up the innovation!
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor