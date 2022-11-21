Experience Thainess at Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in New Delhi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/PNN): To promote the "Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters" and give people of New Delhi a chance to experience true "Thainess", Royal Thai Embassy and Tourism Authority of Thailand will be organising the first ever "Amazing Thailand Fest 2022" at Select CITYWALK at Saket, New Delhi.
The event will be open to everyone from 11am - 9pm from 25th-27th November 2022.
The Grand 3 day festival will showcase the best of Thailand including the magnificent Thai culture, Information on filming in Thailand, Muay Thai boxing demonstration, Thai textile & fashion show by Thai designers, delicious and authentic Thai food, Thai jewellery for some fun shopping, as well as special offers for travel to Thailand by the travel partners.
The Amazing Thailand Fest will also have a DIY booth and unique photo ops for the customers to immerse themselves in the true Thai spirit. There will be exciting Lucky draws to be won all 3 days.
So come visit the Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 and get a taste of Thailand!
For more information please contact: Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi
Tel: +91 11 46741111, 41663567-9
Email: tatdel@tat.or.th
