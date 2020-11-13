Experience the Madhur Mithaas with 5S Guarantee on this Festive Season with Madhur Sugar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Madhur Pure & Hygienic Sugar, the leading retail brand, has released a new digital campaign ahead of the festive season to promote its 'Madhur Mithaas with 5S guarantee'. The digital campaign reminds customers to indulge in their favourite festive sweets, but to make the indulgence completely guilt-free by using only the Purest and most hygienic Madhur Sugar, which offers the unique 5S guarantee. Madhur Sugar, which is the country's most loved and largest brand of refined sugar offers the promise of safety and hygiene, with the shiny, white sugar crystals being untouched by hand, unadulterated and ingrained with the 5S guarantee of Safed, Shuddh, Samaan, Surakshit and Sulphur-free.

The campaign is being launched across social media and OTT platforms as well as being marketed across display marketing and remarketing channels. The brand is looking to spread its message of indulging in sweets with the Madhur purity assurance to all their fans across different platforms.

The aim of the campaign is to help you indulge in your favourite sweets on this festive season completely guilt-free with the perfect Madhur Sugar, which comes with the 5S benefits (Safed, Shuddh, Samaan, Surakshit and Sulphur-free).

Celebrity couples like Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim are associated with the campaign to help raise awareness around using only the purest & hygienic Madhur Sugar, and ensuring the last 3 months of 2020 are spent in sheer guilt-free indulgence of the choicest sweets prepared with Madhur Sugar, the only sugar in India offering the unique 5S guarantee!

It is a famous saying that no Indian festival is complete without sweets! Tapping into this insight, Madhur Sugar wanted to add a touch of sweet indulgence to the lives of people during the festive season. They have launched a digital campaign that reiterates the importance of purchasing clean and packaged goods and indulging in your favourite sweets, made with the purity of Madhur Sugar during this festive season.

"Madhur Sugar has for the past decade, professed hygiene-awareness. So much so that the name of the brand is itself Madhur Pure & Hygienic Sugar. While consumers have, slowly started buying into the quality promise, we have witnessed many fellow Indians graduating from the unclean, impure and unhygienic loose sugar to Madhur Sugar. They now see reason to move towards quality offering by Madhur Sugar which offers the 5S benefits and is untouched by hand. This said, having spent 2020 the way we all have, we at Madhur Sugar want to make the most of the last 3 months of the year! Hence, we are going all out to tell all our consumers to make the most of the festive season - to indulge in the safe home-made delicacies, and ensuring that the purity is intact by using only the best quality and trusted ingredients like Madhur Sugar," said Dr Satbir Singh Sindhu, President (Marketing & OD) at Madhur Sugar, while speaking on the occasion.

"With digital becoming mainstream, it is very exciting for us to keep reinforcing the brand message across the consumer journey on digital optimising the ROI through the funnel leveraging relevant digital touchpoints, tools, content, as well as content creators," said Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise.

