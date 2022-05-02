Explore the opportunities of Metaverse in real life at NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022

Workshops on dApp and web3, Hackathons, AR-VR experience zone and many more

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): NamasteyNFT - a collective that aims at empowering and supporting artists and creators- is excited to bring to the bustling city of Bengaluru - 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022', a one-of-a-kind, free-to-enter event to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from May 14-15, 2022.

The event will not only see a confluence of artists, photographers, video creators, collectors, developers and Web3 enthusiasts but will also host a plethora of workshops and AR-VR experiences. One of the key highlights of the event is the 300-artwork NFT exhibition.

Decentology, the Title and Diamond sponsor, will represent developer participation at the event. Driven by their goal to make Web3 accessible to web developers across the globe and accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies, Decentology will break down the intricacies of Web3 to participants.

Also sponsoring the event are TryCrypto, a brand using decentralized technology; and NftyDreams, a DAO on a mission to enable artists to make a living off their work as well as help developers make their first step into the decentralized world of Web3.

So what are some of the developer workshops you can look forward to?

'Build your own NFT DApp' and 'Paid Bounties & web3: Hyperverse' by Decentology

'First Step in Web3' by TryCrypto

"We are excited to sponsor NamasteyNFT and introduce Web3 to thousands of people in India. While the Hyperverse is focused on developers, it's important that everyone in this ecosystem collaborates to onboard new users into the decentralized future. I'm looking forward to meeting many of the builders and creators in this space in person in Bangalore at this high-energy, high-value and high-innovation event," Nik Kalyani, Founder/CEO, Decentology said.

What will the panel discussions cover?

The panel discussions scheduled to take place at the event will cover:

How to scale Web3 for developers

All about DAO

Where is the future of NFT art?

What is Web3 in education?

Web3 in the entertainment industry

Web3 related to reality

What is the world of crypto and Web3 in the political situation?

The event will also host a Hackathon, where developers can participate in the competition and win prizes. Influencers and community leaders from Web3 and the NFT community will be present, so it will be a huge opportunity for networking.

What are some of the AR-VR experiences you can look forward to?

At NamsteyNFT's mega metaverse summit, you can experience a mega collaborative artwork, an interactive treasure hunt tour of the festival, single and multiplayer VR games by MetaSky, 3D painting, interactive projection mapping, a forest experience room, hologram art, AR-enhanced dance movements, and a Metaverse concert.

"The AR-VR experiences we are going to have in the event will be one of its kind. I am so proud of the team working hard towards bringing more innovation to the Web3 platform and making it accessible to the general public. So this is not just an NFT event, but also the first step toward metamorphosis from Web2 to Web3," Mayank Tiwari, spokesperson and a team member from NamasteyNFT said.

The event is packed to be a mega-hit, especially with speakers like Vineet Vohra, Fikret Dilek Uyar, Jassi Oberai, Natalie Amrossi, Prasad Bhat, Vishwas Bhushan, and more. Participants will also get the chance to meet a number of well-known names in the NFT space like Dheeraj Shah and Cyber Shakti. The event will also host Reghna Catherine Thomas and Mayura Balasubrahmanian.

For more information, please visit: (https://namasteynft.io).

